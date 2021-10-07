checkAd

lululemon Brings MIRROR to Canada

07.10.2021, 12:00   

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) announced today that MIRROR, its popular nearly invisible interactive home gym, will be offered in nearly 40 lululemon stores across Canada and available for purchase in-store and online beginning on November 22. Guests in Canada will now have direct access to engage with MIRROR’s digital community and experience the platform’s best-in-class content for all levels. This expansion in Canada will increase MIRROR’s in-store presence to almost 200 lululemon locations in North America and help propel lululemon’s vision to strengthen its community connection through the platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005114/en/

MIRROR in-store experience (Photo: Business Wire)

“Community is at the heart of lululemon—and bringing MIRROR to Canada will enable more guests to interact with our growing collective and experience a digital sweatlife offering like never before,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon. “We have seen rapid growth and strong engagement for MIRROR since launching in the United States and look forward to deepening our roots at home in Canada.”

lululemon acquired MIRROR in July 2020 and the launch in Canada strengthens and enhances its omni guest experiences with cutting-edge digital and interactive capabilities. With best-in-class content and a versatile platform powered by advanced camera technology and a personal performance dashboard, MIRROR extends lululemon’s digital sweat and mindful offerings and community engagement to new and existing Canadian guests.

MIRROR offers new live classes daily led by lululemon MIRROR Ambassadors – and thousands of on-demand workouts available 24/7 – including boxing, barre, cardio, strength, yoga, meditation and more, in addition to inclusive offerings for family and prenatal/postnatal. Certified trainers provide expert instruction, motivation and live feedback in classes spanning 50+ genres, ranging from 5- to 60-minute sessions for beginner to expert levels.

The idea of connected community comes to fruition through MIRROR’s features including:

  • Camera On: Members can connect with friends in the MIRROR community to create an immersive sweat experience.
  • Face Offs: Members can compete one-on-one with friends in MIRROR classes. Points are earned when target heart rate zones are maintained.
  • High Fives: Members can send emojis to motivate friends in classes.
  • Friending: Members can find and follow friends in the MIRROR community.
  • Recommended for You: Members can receive a set of workouts each week based on their individual profile.

Guests are invited to experience MIRROR in-store and speak with a dedicated MIRROR Lead to receive a personalized demonstration. Starting November 22, MIRROR is expected to be available for purchase online and in Canadian lululemon stores. Guests interested in purchasing MIRROR are expected to have the opportunity to sign up for a limited time offer in-store from October 7 to November 21.

