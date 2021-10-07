Clean Energy Awarded Contract to Build Hydrogen Station and Supply Fuel for Foothill Transit Buses

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE ), the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced it has won a competitive solicitation to design, construct, and maintain a hydrogen station and supply liquid hydrogen fuel for Foothill Transit, an environmentally-friendly bus service in Southern California that averages 14 million rides a year.

“Being awarded our first hydrogen station and supply contract for Foothill Transit is very important to Clean Energy because it demonstrates our ability to move to different alternative fuels as our customers expand to other technologies,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “Transit agencies like Foothill have been on the forefront of alternative fuels for decades because it’s in their DNA to serve their communities with clean transportation. Clean Energy has enjoyed being along for the ride with Foothill as it tackles air quality and greenhouse gas issues.”

Foothill Transit has been a 20-year partner with Clean Energy and is currently operating over 300 of their buses with renewable natural gas (RNG) at two stations built by Clean Energy. The agency is now entrusting Clean Energy to build its first hydrogen station in Pomona, CA, as it expands into another clean alternative fuel. The contract is valued at more than $13 million.

The project will be funded using assistance from the Federal Transportation Agency. Foothill Transit has placed an initial order for 20 fuel cell buses, and the station is designed to support many more.

“Our new hydrogen fuel cell fleet is the next step in our evolution towards a zero emissions future,” said Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit. “Our long-time partner, Clean Energy, has been providing low carbon RNG for our buses for years and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand into hydrogen fuel cell technology and fuel.”

In response to the solicitation, five proposals were submitted to Foothill Transit. Following interviews and an evaluation, Clean Energy was selected, receiving the highest technical and overall score.

In recommending the award to its Board, the Foothill Transit staff stated: “Clean Energy has a long, successful track record executing public works and transit projects, including two CNG stations for Foothill Transit. They have designed, built, operated and maintained cryogenic, LNG, CNG and RNG services to 80 current transit customers, including our Pomona and Arcadia facilities.”