checkAd

NewAge Publishes Major New Discovery on Blocking Spike Proteins From Binding to Human Cells

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has discovered and isolated the mechanism of action to block spike proteins from binding to cells in the human body.   The Company believes the discovery to be of major significance and intends to both leverage the science within its own portfolio and to also partner with other medical, research, or pharma companies and health systems to enable the benefits of the discovery to become more broadly available to consumers worldwide.

NewAge has discovered what it believes to be breakthrough science in the pursuit of health and the strengthening of people’s immunity. A paper reporting the findings has been posted at the Center for Open Science. The company’s abstract, “Anti-viral properties of Morinda citrifolia (NONI) fruit juice” was also recently presented during the Functional Foods and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) session of the 29th International Conference of the Functional Food Center, significant because of the academic peer-review required to verify the soundness of the scientific research.  The conference hosted experts in medicine and biology and industry to discuss the usage of bioactive compounds for immune support and health.

Brett West, Chief Scientist at NewAge, commented, “We have more than 200 patents, cooperative research studies, and peer-reviewed papers on NewAge’s Tahitian NONI (NONI) products and this new discovery not just adds to the body of research, but brings our insights into the benefits for consumers to an important new level. We have now been able to measure the ability of NONI and its major phytonutrients to block the binding of the spike proteins to cellular membranes. Using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) to detect the competitive inhibition of spike protein to Angiotensin II Receptors (ACE-2) binding by NONI, NewAge scientists uncovered that NONI inhibited the ability of the spike proteins to bind ACE-2 by approximately 70%.”

Noni fruit comes from remote outlying areas in the islands of Polynesia and has been used as natural medicine by Tahitians for centuries. Noni fruit from Tahiti is one of the world’s richest sources of antioxidants, and NewAge sources almost all available noni fruit from that region ir direct partnership with growers from farm to bottle. Tahitian NONI has generated more than $7 Billion in worldwide sales to already rank as one of the world leaders in natural nutritional supplement sales.   A study conducted by university researchers in China demonstrated that consumption of NONI promoted a decrease in oxidative stress in cells by 18%, helped improve NK cell activity by >30% and helped increase Interleukin-2 (IL2) by 32% (that supports activation of NK Cells). A separate group of Japanese researchers found that these increases were due to a group of phytonutrients named iridoids, of which noni is a unique food source. In another study, Tahitian Noni juice also helps increase CD4+/CD8+ T-cell ratio, a marker of immune system health. Additional information can be found in the US Nat’l Library of Medicine in the NIH indexed publication https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5920423/ and in the NIH indexed publication https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24868850/.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewAge Publishes Major New Discovery on Blocking Spike Proteins From Binding to Human Cells DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has discovered and isolated the mechanism of action to block spike proteins from binding to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...