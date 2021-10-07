checkAd

CytoDyn Announces Study to Evaluate Potential Synergistic Effects of Leronlimab with Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB)

Clinical Trial Development Targeting Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) to Evaluate Anti-Tumor Effects and Identify Immunological Biomarkers for Leronlimab in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Blockade

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced a study for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) with leronlimab in a humanized TNBC xenograft model. This investigator-initiated study is being led by Jangsoon Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of Breast Medical Oncology Research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The study is intended to determine the potential synergistic therapeutic efficacy of leronlimab in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) to attempt to raise the standard of care for breast cancer patients.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We anticipate this study will further evaluate the immunomodulatory effects of leronlimab in the tumor microenvironment. We are excited about the possibilities for leronlimab to offer a potential new treatment option for breast cancer patients. This could be an additional indication for which we are pursuing approval for leronlimab. We are also very grateful to Dr. Scott Kelly for arranging for this study to be conducted by Dr. Jangsoon Lee, assistant professor of Breast Medical Oncology Research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.”

About Leronlimab
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CytoDyn Fast Track designation to explore two potential indications using leronlimab to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and metastatic cancer. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that binds to CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Leronlimab has been studied in 16 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with HIV standard care in patients with multi-drug resistance to current available classes of HIV drugs).

