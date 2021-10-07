CytoDyn Names Chris Recknor, M.D. Senior Executive VP of Clinical Operations to Initiate Two New Clinical Trials for Stroke and Alzheimer’s, While Nitya Ray, Ph.D. is Named CytoDyn’s New COO to Lead CMC and Regulatory Operations Specifically the BLA for H

CytoDyn is realigning its management structure to optimize the BLA resubmission process and to advance clinical development potential. The team of Drs. Ray and Recknor will now hire additional professionals to complement Dr. Srinivasan, Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs, who recently joined CytoDyn from Regeneron. The Company’s central focus remains on completing the BLA resubmission. Dr. Recknor and his clinical development team will manage the clinical and nonclinical activities, while Dr. Ray and his team will manage regulatory submissions, as well as all CMC activities. Dr. Ray has over 30 years of experience in the biotech industry and was one of the original members of the leronlimab (PRO 140) product development team at Progenics.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our CMC package for the BLA is a direct reflection of the tremendous expertise of Dr. Ray and his team. This restructure will help maintain focus on the BLA, while providing the ability to rapidly pursue other indications in a fast-track development program. Expanding the managerial role for Dr. Ray is wonderful news for us, as his performance in the past has been tremendous. Without his broad expertise, our company would not currently have in stock and ready for delivery over 1.2 million vials of commercial grade leronlimab.”

Dr. Pourhassan continued, ”It is an honor for me to have such an accomplished expert in clinical operations on our team as Dr. Christopher Recknor, and we are pleased that he will be dedicating his expertise to rapidly develop multiple new indications for leronlimab that are anticipated to be of great importance. We await the results of our NASH trial this year. We are working with the FDA for a new long-hauler’s trial, which we hope to start in November. We intend to explore indications for stroke based upon our experiences and results from Right-to-Try patients. Given that leronlimab crosses the blood brain barrier, we are also exploring an indication for Alzheimer’s.”