checkAd

CytoDyn Names Chris Recknor, M.D. Senior Executive VP of Clinical Operations to Initiate Two New Clinical Trials for Stroke and Alzheimer’s, While Nitya Ray, Ph.D. is Named CytoDyn’s New COO to Lead CMC and Regulatory Operations Specifically the BLA for H

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 12:01  |  27   |   |   

New hires in Bioanalytical Sciences, Biostatistics, Clinical Regulatory, and Clinical Project Management will join the team of Drs. Srinivasan, Recknor, Ray, and Kelly to lead all clinical trials with new CROs

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the appointments of Christopher Recknor, M.D. as Senior Executive VP of Clinical Operations and Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.  

CytoDyn is realigning its management structure to optimize the BLA resubmission process and to advance clinical development potential. The team of Drs. Ray and Recknor will now hire additional professionals to complement Dr. Srinivasan, Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs, who recently joined CytoDyn from Regeneron. The Company’s central focus remains on completing the BLA resubmission. Dr. Recknor and his clinical development team will manage the clinical and nonclinical activities, while Dr. Ray and his team will manage regulatory submissions, as well as all CMC activities. Dr. Ray has over 30 years of experience in the biotech industry and was one of the original members of the leronlimab (PRO 140) product development team at Progenics.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our CMC package for the BLA is a direct reflection of the tremendous expertise of Dr. Ray and his team. This restructure will help maintain focus on the BLA, while providing the ability to rapidly pursue other indications in a fast-track development program. Expanding the managerial role for Dr. Ray is wonderful news for us, as his performance in the past has been tremendous. Without his broad expertise, our company would not currently have in stock and ready for delivery over 1.2 million vials of commercial grade leronlimab.”

Dr. Pourhassan continued, ”It is an honor for me to have such an accomplished expert in clinical operations on our team as Dr. Christopher Recknor, and we are pleased that he will be dedicating his expertise to rapidly develop multiple new indications for leronlimab that are anticipated to be of great importance. We await the results of our NASH trial this year. We are working with the FDA for a new long-hauler’s trial, which we hope to start in November. We intend to explore indications for stroke based upon our experiences and results from Right-to-Try patients. Given that leronlimab crosses the blood brain barrier, we are also exploring an indication for Alzheimer’s.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Names Chris Recknor, M.D. Senior Executive VP of Clinical Operations to Initiate Two New Clinical Trials for Stroke and Alzheimer’s, While Nitya Ray, Ph.D. is Named CytoDyn’s New COO to Lead CMC and Regulatory Operations Specifically the BLA for H New hires in Bioanalytical Sciences, Biostatistics, Clinical Regulatory, and Clinical Project Management will join the team of Drs. Srinivasan, Recknor, Ray, and Kelly to lead all clinical trials with new CROs VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...