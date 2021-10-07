checkAd

CytoDyn Announces Legal Actions Against its Former CRO, Amarex Clinical Research

All clinical activities have been moved away from Amarex; a complete update on all activities will be provided to shareholders next week by Drs. Recknor, Kelly, Ray, and Pourhassan

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the filing of a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief and motion for a preliminary injunction against NSF International, Inc. and its subsidiary Amarex Clinical Research (“Amarex”), the Company’s former Contract Research Organization (“CRO”). Over the past eight years, Amarex provided clinical trial management services to the Company and managed numerous clinical trials. The Company’s complaint alleges that Amarex failed to perform its obligations under the master services agreement and work orders that governed the relationship between the parties. As a result, the Company suffered substantial damages. The Company’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland seeks a declaration that Amarex breached its contracts with CytoDyn, as well as an injunction requiring Amarex to provide CytoDyn access to databases of clinical trial data that Amarex has been wrongfully withholding.

The Company simultaneously filed a demand for arbitration with the American Arbitration Association. The arbitration demand alleges that Amarex failed to perform services to an acceptable professional standard and failed to perform certain services required by the parties’ agreements. Further, the demand alleges that Amarex billed the Company for services it did not perform. The Company contends that, due to Amarex’s failures, it has suffered avoidable delays in obtaining regulatory approval of leronlimab and has been paid for services not performed. Furthermore, as part of reinstating the “rolling review” status for the Company’s BLA resubmission, the FDA has requested potential submission dates for each component of the BLA. The Company communicated to the agency that it will submit its CMC and non-clinical sections in November (next month). The Company also reported to the FDA the clinical section could be delayed to the first quarter of 2022, however, certain portions may be submitted earlier during the review, if acceptable to the FDA.  

