checkAd

Torex Gold Reports Q3 2021 Production Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Annual Production Tracking Towards Upper End of Guided Range
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports gold production of 111,220 ounces for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from its El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) mining complex in Mexico. Gold sold during the quarter was 118,980 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,785 per ounce. With 358,780 ounces of gold produced through to the end of the third quarter, production is well on track to be toward the upper end of the 2021 guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces.

TABLE 1: Q3 2021 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Q3 2021
Gold Produced oz 111,220
Average Plant Throughput tpd 12,500
Average Underground Ore Mined tpd 1,220
Average Open Pit Ore Mined tpd 15,280
Strip Ratio waste:ore 5.3

Torex plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management. Gold grades mined, gold grades processed, and gold recoveries will be reported with the quarterly results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“Our overall performance in 2021 has been solid, and this quarter was no different. With 358,780 ounces produced through to the end of September, we are well on track to achieve the upper end of the guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces in 2021. Importantly, these ounces continue to be delivered safely, with no lost time injuries during the quarter.

“As expected, third quarter production of 111,220 ounces was lower than the first two quarters of the year as we are mining in areas of the pit where grades are closer to reserve levels, and we expect a similar level of production in the fourth quarter. This quarter also brought with it some operational challenges, including a shutdown of our rope conveyor to carry out necessary maintenance, and a rock fall incident at the El Limón pit. The combination of these events impacted the amount of waste mined in the quarter as haul trucks were redirected to moving ore and stockpiles to feed the processing plant. With the rope conveyor restarted in mid-August and the rock fall incident investigated and fully addressed, mining rates have now returned to normal levels.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torex Gold Reports Q3 2021 Production Results Annual Production Tracking Towards Upper End of Guided Range(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...