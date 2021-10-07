Torex Gold Reports Q3 2021 Production Results

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports gold production of 111,220 ounces for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from its El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) mining complex in Mexico. Gold sold during the quarter was 118,980 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,785 per ounce. With 358,780 ounces of gold produced through to the end of the third quarter, production is well on track to be toward the upper end of the 2021 guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces.

TABLE 1: Q3 2021 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2021 Gold Produced oz 111,220 Average Plant Throughput tpd 12,500 Average Underground Ore Mined tpd 1,220 Average Open Pit Ore Mined tpd 15,280 Strip Ratio waste:ore 5.3

Torex plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management. Gold grades mined, gold grades processed, and gold recoveries will be reported with the quarterly results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“Our overall performance in 2021 has been solid, and this quarter was no different. With 358,780 ounces produced through to the end of September, we are well on track to achieve the upper end of the guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces in 2021. Importantly, these ounces continue to be delivered safely, with no lost time injuries during the quarter.

“As expected, third quarter production of 111,220 ounces was lower than the first two quarters of the year as we are mining in areas of the pit where grades are closer to reserve levels, and we expect a similar level of production in the fourth quarter. This quarter also brought with it some operational challenges, including a shutdown of our rope conveyor to carry out necessary maintenance, and a rock fall incident at the El Limón pit. The combination of these events impacted the amount of waste mined in the quarter as haul trucks were redirected to moving ore and stockpiles to feed the processing plant. With the rope conveyor restarted in mid-August and the rock fall incident investigated and fully addressed, mining rates have now returned to normal levels.