GE Gets 810 MW Onshore Wind Turbine Order in India
(PLX AI) – GE Renewable Energy to supply 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for JSW Energy’s projects in India.The order is for GE’s 2.7-132 onshore wind turbine model, manufactured in India The supply of the turbines will start by the second quarter …
- (PLX AI) – GE Renewable Energy to supply 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for JSW Energy’s projects in India.
- The order is for GE’s 2.7-132 onshore wind turbine model, manufactured in India
- The supply of the turbines will start by the second quarter of 2022 and be completed by the first quarter of 2023
