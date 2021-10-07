checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2021 / 12:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rhein-Main Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

b) LEI
529900FKCD84R5KOC106 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007501009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights within the context of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.25 EUR 195639.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.25 EUR 195639.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70494  07.10.2021 

