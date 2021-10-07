CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement

This Press Release Replaces the Press Release Issued on October 6, 2021 at 10:20pm ET.SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company …

By way of background, the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") issued a cease trade order (the " CTO ") on August 6, 2021, as a result of Company's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (" 2021 Q3 Filings ") on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations . As previously disclosed, OSC revoked its cease trade order effective August 24, 2021.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, provides the following update regarding its application for reinstatement of its common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

The Company filed the 2021 Q3 Filings on SEDAR and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 19, 2021. In addition, on August 19, 2021, the Company's amended financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ‎for the eight quarters from May 31, 2019 to February 28, 2021 were filed on SEDAR and with the SEC, as contained in the Company's amended annual reports on Form 10-K/A for the financial years ended August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, and in the Company's amended quarterly reports on Form 10-Q/A for the periods ended May 31, 2019, November 30, 2019, February 29, 2020, May 31, 2020, November 30, 2020 and February 28, 2021. The Company's amended financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ended February 28, 2019, were filed on SEDAR on August 23, 2021, and with the SEC on August 25, 2021, as exhibits to the Company's current report on Form 8-K.

As a result of the issuance of the CTO on August 6, 2021, the Exchange suspended trading of the Company's Common Shares. As part of the Exchange's review of the Company's reinstatement application, the Exchange reviewed the Company's financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021, and raised concerns over unapproved filings. As a result of an internal investigation the Company identified transactions reported on SEDAR ("Canada") and EDGAR ("United States") which had not been submitted for approval by Toronto Stock Exchange.