Smart contracts FinTech Auto1 FT launches Europe's first car financing on blockchain (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - - Smart contracts on Ethereum replace paper and manual procedures
- Mobility industry benefits from faster, more efficient and safer processing
and documentation of vehicle financing
- Significant step taken towards complete digital mapping of vehicles
Auto1 FT, the leading financial partner of the automotive industry, is
eliminating all manual input and paper processes in its core business, car
financing:
All documents, files and processes relating to financed cars are henceforth to
be based on smart contracts - to span the entire life cycle of the vehicles.
Auto1 FT is thus the first car financer in Europe to convert its entire
ecosystem to this method. Every vehicle financed by Auto1 FT will now receive a
smart contract based on the Ethereum blockchain.
Maximum data security and efficiency through smart contracts
Auto1 FT Managing Director Taimur André Rashid says: "Our digital solution
brings enormous efficiency benefits for car dealers and is setting new standards
in the mobility industry." Using smart contracts reduces the total expenditure
and documentation involved in financing a car to a minimum. The increased data
security alongside faster and cheaper applications ensures high efficiency.
Errors or confusion are virtually impossible thanks to the blockchain. Acting in
the background are smart contracts, containing central information and data
points concerning the entire life cycle of the vehicle: payment modalities,
calculations, fees and the all-important credit scoring. The effect: more
service and security for car dealers, while retaining the same user interface
and general procedure.
Smart contracts automatically generate legally binding agreements - free of
human intervention. In the case of Auto1 FT, they run on the basis of Ethereum,
the only blockchain technology that currently allows and enables such functions
to this professional extent. Nuno Vaz, Head of Information Technology , adds:
"Smart contracts are based on the outstanding properties of blockchain: they are
tamper-proof, unalterable and transparent, and are verified by the community.
This is what makes them so valuable for our purposes."
Smart contracts pave the way to complete digitisation and new partners
Through smart contracts, Auto1 FT provides all vehicle-related contractual
details in a single agreement. These smart contracts contain all information and
processes related to the vehicle, such as the chequebook and a comprehensive
vehicle history, including payments and previous ownership. The introduction of
smart contracts is just the beginning for Auto1 FT, enabling the company to
expand the digital value chain. Rashid comments: "In addition to new business
areas that we can open up more easily with our digital processes, we're planning
through their use to work together with innovative platforms that have
established themselves, such as in Frankfurt, for example."
About Auto1 FT
Auto1 Fintech offers fast and easy digital financing solutions for the used car
market. The company's declared goal is the innovative financing and support of
all areas of the mobility industry worldwide. Auto1 FT was founded at the end of
2017 and currently operates in Germany and France, with headquarters in Berlin
and Amsterdam. With the know-how, experience and economic strength of its
investors and partners, the FinTech is targeting further international expansion
and innovation leadership. For more information, visit: https://auto1-ft.com/
(https://token1.auto1-fintech.com/)
Press contact Auto1 FT
Matthias Alkier
Director of Marketing, Sales & Account Management
tel.: +49 176 2458 1196
e-mail: mailto:matthias.alkier@auto1-ft.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156748/5040045
OTS: Auto1 FinTech
