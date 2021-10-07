Berlin (ots) - - Smart contracts on Ethereum replace paper and manual procedures



- Mobility industry benefits from faster, more efficient and safer processing

and documentation of vehicle financing



- Significant step taken towards complete digital mapping of vehicles





Auto1 FT, the leading financial partner of the automotive industry, iseliminating all manual input and paper processes in its core business, carfinancing:All documents, files and processes relating to financed cars are henceforth tobe based on smart contracts - to span the entire life cycle of the vehicles.Auto1 FT is thus the first car financer in Europe to convert its entireecosystem to this method. Every vehicle financed by Auto1 FT will now receive asmart contract based on the Ethereum blockchain.Maximum data security and efficiency through smart contractsAuto1 FT Managing Director Taimur André Rashid says: "Our digital solutionbrings enormous efficiency benefits for car dealers and is setting new standardsin the mobility industry." Using smart contracts reduces the total expenditureand documentation involved in financing a car to a minimum. The increased datasecurity alongside faster and cheaper applications ensures high efficiency.Errors or confusion are virtually impossible thanks to the blockchain. Acting inthe background are smart contracts, containing central information and datapoints concerning the entire life cycle of the vehicle: payment modalities,calculations, fees and the all-important credit scoring. The effect: moreservice and security for car dealers, while retaining the same user interfaceand general procedure.Smart contracts automatically generate legally binding agreements - free ofhuman intervention. In the case of Auto1 FT, they run on the basis of Ethereum,the only blockchain technology that currently allows and enables such functionsto this professional extent. Nuno Vaz, Head of Information Technology , adds:"Smart contracts are based on the outstanding properties of blockchain: they aretamper-proof, unalterable and transparent, and are verified by the community.This is what makes them so valuable for our purposes."Smart contracts pave the way to complete digitisation and new partnersThrough smart contracts, Auto1 FT provides all vehicle-related contractualdetails in a single agreement. These smart contracts contain all information andprocesses related to the vehicle, such as the chequebook and a comprehensivevehicle history, including payments and previous ownership. The introduction ofsmart contracts is just the beginning for Auto1 FT, enabling the company toexpand the digital value chain. Rashid comments: "In addition to new businessareas that we can open up more easily with our digital processes, we're planningthrough their use to work together with innovative platforms that haveestablished themselves, such as in Frankfurt, for example."About Auto1 FTAuto1 Fintech offers fast and easy digital financing solutions for the used carmarket. The company's declared goal is the innovative financing and support ofall areas of the mobility industry worldwide. Auto1 FT was founded at the end of2017 and currently operates in Germany and France, with headquarters in Berlinand Amsterdam. With the know-how, experience and economic strength of itsinvestors and partners, the FinTech is targeting further international expansionand innovation leadership. For more information, visit: https://auto1-ft.com/(https://token1.auto1-fintech.com/)Press contact Auto1 FTMatthias AlkierDirector of Marketing, Sales & Account Managementtel.: +49 176 2458 1196e-mail: mailto:matthias.alkier@auto1-ft.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156748/5040045OTS: Auto1 FinTech