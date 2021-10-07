checkAd

Water Desalination Equipment Market Worth $11.2 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-effect Distillation) Application (Municipal, Industrial) Product (Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Water Desalination Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026. The Water Desalination Equipment Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing water scarcity, depletion of freshwater sources, coupled with the rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the Water Desalination Equipment Market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=361

Reverse Osmosis: The largest segment of the Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology, is segmented reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), multiple-effect distillation (MED), and others. The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost. The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Desalination Equipment Market"

136 – Tables
 51 – Figures
 189 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/desalination-361.html 

The municipal segment is expected to be the most significant Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application, is segmented into municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal segment holds the largest share in the Water Desalination Equipment Market, followed by industrial. The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water. This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Water Desalination Equipment Market Worth $11.2 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-effect Distillation) Application (Municipal, Industrial) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Green Light for the Energy Transition
Research on Using Fluid Biomarkers to Advance Drug Treatments and Therapies for Alzheimer's, ...
Global Used Cars Market to Surpass $1,970.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast ...
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale