Water Desalination Equipment Market Worth $11.2 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-effect Distillation) Application (Municipal, Industrial) Product (Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Water Desalination Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026. The Water Desalination Equipment Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing water scarcity, depletion of freshwater sources, coupled with the rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the Water Desalination Equipment Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=361

Reverse Osmosis: The largest segment of the Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology, is segmented reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), multiple-effect distillation (MED), and others. The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost. The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Desalination Equipment Market"

136 – Tables

51 – Figures

189 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/desalination-361.html

The municipal segment is expected to be the most significant Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application, is segmented into municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal segment holds the largest share in the Water Desalination Equipment Market, followed by industrial. The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water. This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.