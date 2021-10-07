Magellan Rx Pharmacy Earns NABP Digital Pharmacy Accreditation

NABP’s Digital Pharmacy Accreditation signifies to patients, payers, and providers that the pharmacy organization is recognized for its commitment to quality healthcare and safe pharmacy practices over the internet. The Digital Pharmacy Accreditation was created to recognize safe and legitimate pharmacies with an internet presence. In addition to the thorough review process and on-site survey, Magellan Rx Management’s website was verified to ensure that they are properly licensed and follow applicable laws and business best practices.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced that Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC , Magellan Rx Management's specialty pharmacy division, has been accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) for digital pharmacy practice.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation from NABP,” said Gaurang Gandhi, PharmD, MHA, CSP, vice president of pharmacy operations, Magellan Rx Management. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to NABP’s high-quality standards as we continue to help individuals by providing evidence-based, consumer-friendly, trusted materials.”

“NABP congratulates Magellan Rx Pharmacy on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning Digital Pharmacy Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to providing patients with safe access to high-quality health care.”

Magellan Rx Pharmacy teams deliver medications directly to provider offices or member homes. Through a high-touch, high-tech clinical model, specialty pharmacists, and the MRx Cares program optimize adherence, and improve patient outcomes through monitoring, on-demand educational videos, texting capabilities, and video calls.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy: The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer, and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a next-generation pharmacy organization that is delivering meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs, and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Rx Pharmacy: Magellan Rx Pharmacy, is a specialty pharmacy that leverages a highly sophisticated, integrated drug distribution system to help members maintain their drug regimen, effectively manage their complex conditions and improve overall quality of life.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

