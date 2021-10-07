checkAd

Magellan Rx Pharmacy Earns NABP Digital Pharmacy Accreditation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:30  |  17   |   |   

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced that Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC, Magellan Rx Management's specialty pharmacy division, has been accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) for digital pharmacy practice.

NABP’s Digital Pharmacy Accreditation signifies to patients, payers, and providers that the pharmacy organization is recognized for its commitment to quality healthcare and safe pharmacy practices over the internet. The Digital Pharmacy Accreditation was created to recognize safe and legitimate pharmacies with an internet presence. In addition to the thorough review process and on-site survey, Magellan Rx Management’s website was verified to ensure that they are properly licensed and follow applicable laws and business best practices.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation from NABP,” said Gaurang Gandhi, PharmD, MHA, CSP, vice president of pharmacy operations, Magellan Rx Management. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to NABP’s high-quality standards as we continue to help individuals by providing evidence-based, consumer-friendly, trusted materials.”

“NABP congratulates Magellan Rx Pharmacy on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning Digital Pharmacy Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to providing patients with safe access to high-quality health care.”

Magellan Rx Pharmacy teams deliver medications directly to provider offices or member homes. Through a high-touch, high-tech clinical model, specialty pharmacists, and the MRx Cares program optimize adherence, and improve patient outcomes through monitoring, on-demand educational videos, texting capabilities, and video calls.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy: The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer, and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a next-generation pharmacy organization that is delivering meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs, and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Rx Pharmacy: Magellan Rx Pharmacy, is a specialty pharmacy that leverages a highly sophisticated, integrated drug distribution system to help members maintain their drug regimen, effectively manage their complex conditions and improve overall quality of life.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Magellan Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Rx Pharmacy Earns NABP Digital Pharmacy Accreditation Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced that Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC, Magellan Rx Management's specialty pharmacy division, has been accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) for digital pharmacy practice. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Magellan Healthcare Debuts High-Touch, High-Tech Collaborative Care Management Solution Powered by NeuroFlow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Magellan Health Opens Free Crisis Hotline to Support First Responders, Healthcare Workers and National Guard in Idaho
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Magellan Healthcare Hosts Webinars in Support of National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Magellan Rx Management’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program Center of Excellence Expands Program That Significantly Improves Medication Adherence and Quality of Care for Patients with HIV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten