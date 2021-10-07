checkAd

ALLETE to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results November 4

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852 using passcode 8090438, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s website, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through November 11, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056, conference identification number 8090438. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP



