Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021.

Apogee’s Board also increased the company’s existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to approximately 1.5 million shares. The company will continue to evaluate future share repurchases, considering cash flow, debt levels, market conditions, and other capital allocation options.