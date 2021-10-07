checkAd

Sierra Metals Completes Strategic Review Process, Initiates Annual Base Dividend of US$0.03 Per Share and Appoints Two New Directors to Its Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:30  |  28   |   |   

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has completed its previously announced review of strategic alternatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005386/en/

Image 1: Raptor Drill at Bolivar (Photo: Business Wire)

Image 1: Raptor Drill at Bolivar (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on an extensive review of various alternatives, the Board has determined, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that maximum value for shareholders will be delivered through the pursuit by the Company of various strategic value-enhancing opportunities.

Within its current assets and diversified extensive resource base, the Company will continue to focus its efforts on growing the production of the metals expected to feed into the anticipated global infrastructure supply demands. The increased focus will apply specifically to copper and steel-making products (zinc and iron ore), with the production of the precious metals as a valuable cost-credit byproduct.

Furthermore, the Company has completed an actionable review of its assets and will consider appropriate further action over the Company's portfolio of assets. This action could take the form of divestments, joint ventures ("JVs") or partnerships, and it could include assets such as the Cusi Silver Mine or exploration targets which lie outside the current operating areas.

Sierra Metals believes in the importance of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and will proceed with a heightened focus on these matters with a view to maintaining the best applicable practices in each of these areas. We strive for excellence in fulfilling our environmental and social duties and responsibilities, ultimately sharing increased wellbeing with our workforce and in the communities where we operate.

The Company will continue with a disciplined capital allocation approach and the use of funds on sustaining and growth projects, using a stringent stage-gate process with a close follow-up on implementation and delivery of projects which include:

  • Delivery of current Prefeasibility Studies for mine expansion at our 3 operations, starting with Bolivar Mine, followed by Yauricocha and Cusi.
  • Advancing with the inclusion into the Company's mine plans of certain near-term underground and brownfield mine opportunities with the aim of increasing the return at the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines.

Following COVID restrictions that limit the Company on its exploration activities, greenfield exploration on our extensive 110,000-hectare land packages will be reactivated in due course to develop new and expanded mineral resource opportunities. The Company will be open to JVs and partnerships for these opportunities.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals Completes Strategic Review Process, Initiates Annual Base Dividend of US$0.03 Per Share and Appoints Two New Directors to Its Board Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has completed its previously announced review of strategic alternatives. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...