Sierra Metals Completes Strategic Review Process, Initiates Annual Base Dividend of US$0.03 Per Share and Appoints Two New Directors to Its Board

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has completed its previously announced review of strategic alternatives.

Image 1: Raptor Drill at Bolivar (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on an extensive review of various alternatives, the Board has determined, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that maximum value for shareholders will be delivered through the pursuit by the Company of various strategic value-enhancing opportunities.

Within its current assets and diversified extensive resource base, the Company will continue to focus its efforts on growing the production of the metals expected to feed into the anticipated global infrastructure supply demands. The increased focus will apply specifically to copper and steel-making products (zinc and iron ore), with the production of the precious metals as a valuable cost-credit byproduct.

Furthermore, the Company has completed an actionable review of its assets and will consider appropriate further action over the Company's portfolio of assets. This action could take the form of divestments, joint ventures ("JVs") or partnerships, and it could include assets such as the Cusi Silver Mine or exploration targets which lie outside the current operating areas.

Sierra Metals believes in the importance of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and will proceed with a heightened focus on these matters with a view to maintaining the best applicable practices in each of these areas. We strive for excellence in fulfilling our environmental and social duties and responsibilities, ultimately sharing increased wellbeing with our workforce and in the communities where we operate.

The Company will continue with a disciplined capital allocation approach and the use of funds on sustaining and growth projects, using a stringent stage-gate process with a close follow-up on implementation and delivery of projects which include:

Delivery of current Prefeasibility Studies for mine expansion at our 3 operations, starting with Bolivar Mine, followed by Yauricocha and Cusi.

Advancing with the inclusion into the Company's mine plans of certain near-term underground and brownfield mine opportunities with the aim of increasing the return at the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines.

Following COVID restrictions that limit the Company on its exploration activities, greenfield exploration on our extensive 110,000-hectare land packages will be reactivated in due course to develop new and expanded mineral resource opportunities. The Company will be open to JVs and partnerships for these opportunities.