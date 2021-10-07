checkAd

Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahtr5shb at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $13,618,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021 compared to $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020 and $13,594,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter ended May 30, 2021. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the six months ended August 29, 2021 were $27,212,000 compared to $21,463,000 for the six months ended August 30, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter were $2,022,000 compared to $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $2,745,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $4,767,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $3,123,000 for last year’s first six months.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter were $2,192,000 compared to $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $2,759,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the six months ended August 29, 2021 were $4,951,000 compared to $3,123,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter was $3,232,000 compared to $1,418,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $4,104,000 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first six months was $7,336,000 compared to $3,782,000 for last year’s first six months.

The Company recorded pretax restructuring charges of $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $14,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter and $0.13 for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.11 for the 2022 fiscal second quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year’s second quarter and $0.14 and $0.13, respectively, for basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.24 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 5957093.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahtr5shb and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 5957093.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

 
  13 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended  
                       
  August 29,
2021 		    August 30,
2020 		    May 30,
2021 		  August 29,
2021 		    August 30,
2020
Sales $ 13,618       $ 9,250       $ 13,594     $ 27,212       $ 21,463  
                                   
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,192       $ 1,151       $ 2,759     $ 4,951       $ 3,123  
Special Items, Net of Tax:                                  
Restructuring Charges (170 )     -       (14 )   (184 )     -  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,022       $ 1,151       $ 2,745     $ 4,767       $ 3,123  
                                   
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ -       $ (197 )     $ -     $ -       $ (212 )
                                   
Net Earnings $ 2,022       $ 954       $ 2,745     $ 4,767       $ 2,911  
                                   
Basic Earnings per Share:                                  
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11       $ 0.06       $ 0.14     $ 0.24       $ 0.15  
Special Items:                                  
Restructuring Charges (0.01 )     -       (0.01 )   (0.01 )     -  
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10       $ 0.06       $ 0.13     $ 0.23       $ 0.15  
                                   
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -       (0.01 )     -     -       (0.01 )
                                   
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10       $ 0.05       $ 0.13     $ 0.23       $ 0.14  
                                   
                                   
                                   
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11       $ 0.06       $ 0.13     $ 0.24       $ 0.15  
Special Items:                                  
Restructuring Charges (0.01 )     -       -     (0.01 )     -  
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10       $ 0.06       $ 0.13     $ 0.23       $ 0.15  
                                   
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -       (0.01 )     -     -       (0.01 )
                                   
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10       $ 0.05       $ 0.13     $ 0.23       $ 0.14  
                                   
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                                  
Basic 20,397       20,381       20,383     20,390       20,392  
Diluted 20,485       20,433       20,710     20,597       20,447  
 
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
 

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

       
  August 29,
2021 		  February 28,
2021
Assets (unaudited)    
Current Assets      
Cash and Marketable Securities $     112,842   $     116,542
Accounts Receivable, Net 8,481   7,633
Inventories 4,821   4,794
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,122   3,372
Total Current Assets 129,266   132,341
       
Fixed Assets, Net 23,212   21,130
Operating Right-of-use Assets 76   103
Other Assets 9,942   9,938
Total Assets $     162,496   $     163,512
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts Payable $         2,515   $        3,300
Accrued Liabilities 1,395   1,708
Operating Lease Liability 8   33
Income Taxes Payable 3,002   2,952
Total Current Liabilities 6,920   7,993
       
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 89   86
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 12,623   14,303
Deferred Income Taxes 1,168   778
Other Liabilities 4,478   4,411
Total Liabilities 25,278   27,571
       
Shareholders’ Equity 137,218   135,941
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $     162,496   $     163,512
       
Additional information      
Equity per Share $          6.72   $         6.67
       

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

 
  13 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
                   
  August 29,
2021 		    August 30,
2020 		    May 30,
2021 		    August 29,
2021 		    August 30,
2020
                                     
Net Sales $        13,618       $          9,250       $      13,594       $        27,212       $        21,463  
                                     
Cost of Sales 9,207       6,612       8,122       17,329       15,151  
                                     
Gross Profit 4,411       2,638       5,472       9,883       6,312  
% of net sales 32.4 %     28.5 %     40.3 %     36.3 %     29.4 %
                                     
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,488       1,552       1,648       3,136       3,182  
% of net sales 10.9 %     16.8 %     12.1 %     11.5 %     14.8 %
                                     
Restructuring Charges 170       -       14       184       -  
% of net sales 1.2 %     0.0 %     0.1 %     0.7 %     0.0 %
                                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,753       1,086       3,810       6,563       3,130  
                                     
Interest and Other Income:                                    
Interest Income 89       525       117       206       1,181  
                                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,842       1,611       3,927       6,769       4,311  
                                     
Income Tax Provision 820       460       1,182       2,002       1,188  
                                     
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,022       1,151       2,745       4,767       3,123  
% of net sales 14.8 %     12.4 %     20.2 %     17.5 %     14.6 %
                                     
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax -       (197 )     -       -       (212 )
                                     
Net Earnings $          2,022       $            954       $        2,745       $          4,767       $          2,911  
% of net sales 14.8 %     10.3 %     20.2 %     17.5 %     13.6 %
                                     


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

 
  13 Weeks Ended
August 29, 2021 		    13 Weeks Ended
August 30, 2020 		    13 Weeks Ended
May 30, 2021
  GAAP     Specials Items     Before Special Items       GAAP     Specials Items   Before Special Items       GAAP     Specials Items     Before Special Items  
                                                       
Restructuring Charges 170     (170 )   -       -     -   -       14     (14 )   -  
% of net sales 1.2 %         0.0 %     0.0 %       0.0 %     0.1 %         0.0 %
                                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,753     170     2,923       1,086     -   1,086       3,810     14     3,824  
% of net sales 20.2 %         21.5 %     11.7 %       11.7 %     28.0 %         28.1 %
                                                       
Interest Income 89     -     89       525     -   525       117     -     117  
% of net sales 0.7 %         0.7 %     5.7 %       5.7 %     0.9 %         0.9 %
                                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations
  before Income Taxes 		2,842     170     3,012       1,611     -   1,611       3,927     14     3,941  
% of net sales 20.9 %         22.1 %     17.4 %       17.4 %     28.9 %         29.0 %
                                                       
Income Tax Provision 820     -     820       460     -   460       1,182     -     1,182  
Effective Tax Rate 28.9 %         27.2 %     28.6 %       28.6 %     30.1 %         30.0 %
                                                       
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,022     170     2,192       1,151     -   1,151       2,745     14     2,759  
% of net sales 14.8 %         16.1 %     12.4 %       12.4 %     20.2 %         20.3 %
                                                       
Loss from Discontinued Operations -           -       (197 )       (197 )     -     -     -  
% of net sales 0.0 %         0.0 %     -2.1%         -2.1%       0.0 %         0.0 %
                                                       
Net Earnings 2,022     170     2,192       954     -   954       2,745     14     2,759  
% of net sales 14.8 %         16.1 %     10.3 %       10.3 %     20.2 %         20.3 %
                                                       
                                                       
Net Earnings             2,192                 954                   2,759  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                                                      
Loss from Discontinued Operations             -                 197                   -  
Income Tax Provision             820                 460                   1,182  
Interest Income             (89 )               (525 )                 (117 )
Depreciation             235                 282                   216  
Stock Option Expense             74                 50                   64  
Adjusted EBITDA             3,232                 1,418                   4,104  
 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

 
  26 Weeks Ended
August 29, 2021 		    26 Weeks Ended
August 30, 2020 		 
  GAAP     Specials Items     Before
Special
Items 		      GAAP     Specials Items   Before
Special
Items 		 
Restructuring Charge 184     (184 )   -       -     -   -  
% of net sales 0.7 %         0.0 %     0.0 %       0.0 %
                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations 6,563     184     6,747       3,130     -   3,130  
% of net sales 24.1 %         24.8 %     14.6 %       14.6 %
                                   
Interest Income 206     -     206       1,181     -   1,181  
% of net sales 0.8 %         0.8 %     5.5 %       5.5 %
                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 6,769     184     6,953       4,311     -   4,311  
% of net sales 24.9 %         25.6 %     20.1 %       20.1 %
                                   
Income Tax Provision 2,002     -     2,002       1,188     -   1,188  
Effective Tax Rate 29.6 %         28.8 %     27.6 %       27.6 %
                                   
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,767     184     4,951       3,123     -   3,123  
% of net sales 17.5 %         18.2 %     14.6 %       14.6 %
                                   
Loss from Discontinued Operations -     -     -       (212 )   -   (212 )
% of net sales 0.0 %         0.0 %     -1.0%         -1.0%  
                                   
Net Earnings 4,767     184     4,951       2,911     -   2,911  
% of net sales 17.5 %         18.2 %     13.6 %       13.6 %
                                   
                                   
Net Earnings             4,951                 2,911  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                                  
Loss from Discontinued Operations             -                 212  
Income Tax Provision             2,002                 1,188  
Interest Income             (206 )               (1,181 )
Depreciation             451                 559  
Stock Option Expense             138                 93  
Adjusted EBITDA             7,336                 3,782  


Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500





