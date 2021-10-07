checkAd

Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the "Assets") within the Company's Central Region from Tapstone Energy Holdings, LLC and its related party - KL CHK SPV, LLC (the "Sellers") (collectively with the Assets, the "Acquisition"). Under the previously announced Strategic Participation Agreement, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") will make a non-operated working interest investment in the Acquisition. Total gross consideration, inclusive of Oaktree's investment is $419 million (approximately $366 million net of customary purchase adjustments to the August 1, 2021 effective date).

This Acquisition, which represents the third co-investment with Oaktree since May of this year, is strategically aligned with the Company's prior Central Region acquisitions which included Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC, Blackbeard Operating LLC and Indigo Minerals LLC (the "Central Region Acquisitions").

Tapstone Acquisition Highlights - Diversified's Interest:

  • Gross cash consideration of ~$218 million (~$174 million(a) estimated net after customary purchase price adjustments) funded entirely with cash and debt financing ("Purchase Price")
  • Represents a ~1.8x multiple based on net Purchase Price and ~$95 million of estimated Adjusted EBITDA(b) before potential synergies
    • 80% increase to the Company's previously announced anticipated Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Central Region Acquisitions, bringing the region's total to approximately $214 million
  • Net Purchase Price approximates a PV27 valuation at the effective date of August 1, 2021 with Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves of ~35 MMBoe (208 Bcfe) and PV10 of ~$324 million as of the effective date and based on September 28, 2021 NYMEX strip
  • Current production(c) of ~12 MBoepd (~72 MMcfepd) from ~660 net operated PDP wells
    • ~33% increase to previously announced anticipated Central Region production
    • Gas-weighted production (~80% natural gas and NGLs) and commitment to optimize existing assets aligns with Diversified's ESG strategy
  • High cash margins(d) of ~65% reflective of favorable realized pricing benefitting from higher liquids content and a competitive and scaling cost structure ($11.69/Boe; $1.95/Mcfe)
  • Expands the Company's Central Region footprint into the well-established, operator-fragmented Mid-Continent producing area that broadens the Company's consolidation opportunities
  • Pro-forma Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA of ~2.1x(e)

Oaktree Participation Highlights

Seite 1 von 5
Diversified Energy Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Diversified Energy Company Reschedules Capital Markets Day in November 2021
Accesswire | Analysen