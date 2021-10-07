Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the "Assets") within the Company's Central Region from Tapstone Energy Holdings, LLC and its related party - KL CHK SPV, LLC (the "Sellers") (collectively with the Assets, the "Acquisition"). Under the previously announced Strategic Participation Agreement, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") will make a non-operated working interest investment in the Acquisition. Total gross consideration, inclusive of Oaktree's investment is $419 million (approximately $366 million net of customary purchase adjustments to the August 1, 2021 effective date).

This Acquisition, which represents the third co-investment with Oaktree since May of this year, is strategically aligned with the Company's prior Central Region acquisitions which included Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC, Blackbeard Operating LLC and Indigo Minerals LLC (the "Central Region Acquisitions").