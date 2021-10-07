Diversified Energy Company Announces Conditional Acquisition of Central Region Assets
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the …
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the …
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") has entered into conditional agreements to acquire certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities (the "Assets") within the Company's Central Region from Tapstone Energy Holdings, LLC and its related party - KL CHK SPV, LLC (the "Sellers") (collectively with the Assets, the "Acquisition"). Under the previously announced Strategic Participation Agreement, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") will make a non-operated working interest investment in the Acquisition. Total gross consideration, inclusive of Oaktree's investment is $419 million (approximately $366 million net of customary purchase adjustments to the August 1, 2021 effective date).
This Acquisition, which represents the third co-investment with Oaktree since May of this year, is strategically aligned with the Company's prior Central Region acquisitions which included Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC, Blackbeard Operating LLC and Indigo Minerals LLC (the "Central Region Acquisitions").
Tapstone Acquisition Highlights - Diversified's Interest:
- Gross cash consideration of ~$218 million (~$174 million(a) estimated net after customary purchase price adjustments) funded entirely with cash and debt financing ("Purchase Price")
- Represents a ~1.8x multiple based on net Purchase Price and ~$95 million of estimated Adjusted EBITDA(b) before potential synergies
- 80% increase to the Company's previously announced anticipated Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Central Region Acquisitions, bringing the region's total to approximately $214 million
- Net Purchase Price approximates a PV27 valuation at the effective date of August 1, 2021 with Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves of ~35 MMBoe (208 Bcfe) and PV10 of ~$324 million as of the effective date and based on September 28, 2021 NYMEX strip
- Current production(c) of ~12 MBoepd (~72 MMcfepd) from ~660 net operated PDP wells
- ~33% increase to previously announced anticipated Central Region production
- Gas-weighted production (~80% natural gas and NGLs) and commitment to optimize existing assets aligns with Diversified's ESG strategy
- High cash margins(d) of ~65% reflective of favorable realized pricing benefitting from higher liquids content and a competitive and scaling cost structure ($11.69/Boe; $1.95/Mcfe)
- Expands the Company's Central Region footprint into the well-established, operator-fragmented Mid-Continent producing area that broadens the Company's consolidation opportunities
- Pro-forma Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA of ~2.1x(e)
Oaktree Participation Highlights
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare