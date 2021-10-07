NTT DATA Business Solutions has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization (FOTO)

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Salesand Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advancedspecialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when itcomes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. NTT DATA BusinessSolutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experienceto offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."Norbert Rotter, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG CEO confirmed: "As a Microsoftpartner with the SAP on Azure advanced specialization, NTT DATA BusinessSolutions can work with Microsoft and SAP seamlessly. Customers enjoy all thebenefits of flexible platforms combined with NTT DATA's SAP knowhow and deepsector knowledge."About NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them workfor companies and their people.Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, NTT DATA Business Solutions connectsits clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of theNTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients andprospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes animportant contribution to innovation and long-term business success, the companyemploys some 11,000 people in more than 30 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://www.nttdata.com/global/en .Media contact international:Head of Corporate CommunicationsSilvia DickeNTT DATA Business SolutionsKönigsbreede 133605 Bielefeld, GermanyT: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5040104OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions