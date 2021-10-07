NTT DATA Business Solutions has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization (FOTO)

checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Bielefeld/Redmond, Wash. (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) today announced it has earned the SAP on
Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's
deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success at implementing SAP
solutions on Azure.

Because beyond 2027, maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7 core applications is
only offered as optional extended maintenance until the end of 2030, many
enterprises are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate and
modernize their existing SAP environment in the cloud.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales
and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced
specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it
comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. NTT DATA Business
Solutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience
to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."

Norbert Rotter, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG CEO confirmed: "As a Microsoft
partner with the SAP on Azure advanced specialization, NTT DATA Business
Solutions can work with Microsoft and SAP seamlessly. Customers enjoy all the
benefits of flexible platforms combined with NTT DATA's SAP knowhow and deep
sector knowledge."

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,
implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work
for companies and their people.

Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects
its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of the
NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients and
prospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes an
important contribution to innovation and long-term business success, the company
employs some 11,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .

Media contact international:

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5040104
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions



Disclaimer

