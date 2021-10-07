Traumhaus AG installs automated wall production line

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Traumhaus can report further progress in the completion of its wall production plant in Kruft, Rhineland-Palatinate. With the prefabrication plant, the quality of the houses can be increased even further due to the serially produced wall parts. Under optimum climatic conditions, the new environmentally friendly brick passes through all the process stations. Work has now started on the heart of the plant, the automated wall production line. The line has been completely tailored to the needs of Traumhaus in order to optimize serial construction even further.Traumhaus has been concerned with the environment and sustainability in construction for many years. In order to avoid the excessive use of the non-ecological and quite expensive insulating material Styrofoam, Traumhaus deliberately uses KLB masonry block, a porous volcanic stone with excellent insulating properties, with the wall production line."Sustainable construction and digital or integral processes are the two sides of the coin for the construction of the future. Serial construction increases quality in production and at the same time enables more house walls to be built in the same amount of time than before. In this respect, the installation of the wall production line developed by us to meet our needs is a milestone. In addition to the obvious sustainable aspects such as the KLB stone, the production hall also represents an improvement in working conditions for our employees. At the moment, the shortage of skilled workers in geriatric care or truck drivers is being discussed in public. It is completely forgotten that the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry is even higher according to the Federal Employment Agency. With the plant in Kruft, Traumhaus is making itself less dependent on the existing shortage of skilled workers," explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.