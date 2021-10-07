- Klöckner & Co will become one of the first distributors of "green steel" produced with almost no CO₂ emissions

Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the sustainable steel business 07.10.2021

- Annual quantities of up to 250,000 tons supplied from 2025 onwards; this represents a substantial share of the company's current annual turnover in Germany

- Green steel will be processed primarily through Klöckner & Co's subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service, a key service center for the automotive and domestic appliance industries

- The partnership is an important contribution to the "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths strategy"

Duisburg, Germany, October 7, 2021 - Klöckner & Co SE ("Klöckner & Co") has partnered with the Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel ("H2GS") and secured unique access to substantial volumes of "green steel," i.e. steel that is considered almost free of CO₂ emissions. H2GS will produce the steel with more than 95% lower gross CO 2 emissions than conventional production methods. With this collaboration, Klöckner & Co is boosting its offering of sustainable products and services significantly. The company is taking the strategic opportunity to deeply integrate the new and attractive business activities arising from green steel into its business model. Building on the partnership and its "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, the company aims to become the leading digital one-stop-shop platform for steel, additional materials and processing services in Europe and the Americas as well as a pioneer of sustainability - for the benefit of society, the steel industry and customers.

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE: "Through our partnership with H2 Green Steel, we will be increasing the availability of green steel for our customers significantly and enabling them to build an emission-free value chain. As part of our corporate strategy, we are working at full speed to implement this new offering, which will make us a pioneer of sustainability in the steel industry. In addition to our independence and our advanced digitalization, this will enable us to offer our customers further advantages."