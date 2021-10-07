checkAd

DGAP-News Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the sustainable steel business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 12:44  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the sustainable steel business

07.10.2021 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Klöckner & Co will become one of the first distributors of "green steel" produced with almost no CO₂ emissions

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Klöckner & Co SE!
Long
Basispreis 9,03€
Hebel 8,83
Ask 1,30
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 11,24€
Hebel 8,35
Ask 1,12
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Annual quantities of up to 250,000 tons supplied from 2025 onwards; this represents a substantial share of the company's current annual turnover in Germany

- Green steel will be processed primarily through Klöckner & Co's subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service, a key service center for the automotive and domestic appliance industries

- The partnership is an important contribution to the "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths strategy"

Duisburg, Germany, October 7, 2021 - Klöckner & Co SE ("Klöckner & Co") has partnered with the Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel ("H2GS") and secured unique access to substantial volumes of "green steel," i.e. steel that is considered almost free of CO₂ emissions. H2GS will produce the steel with more than 95% lower gross CO2 emissions than conventional production methods. With this collaboration, Klöckner & Co is boosting its offering of sustainable products and services significantly. The company is taking the strategic opportunity to deeply integrate the new and attractive business activities arising from green steel into its business model. Building on the partnership and its "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, the company aims to become the leading digital one-stop-shop platform for steel, additional materials and processing services in Europe and the Americas as well as a pioneer of sustainability - for the benefit of society, the steel industry and customers.

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE: "Through our partnership with H2 Green Steel, we will be increasing the availability of green steel for our customers significantly and enabling them to build an emission-free value chain. As part of our corporate strategy, we are working at full speed to implement this new offering, which will make us a pioneer of sustainability in the steel industry. In addition to our independence and our advanced digitalization, this will enable us to offer our customers further advantages."

Seite 1 von 3
Kloeckner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Klöckner&Co auf langfristiger Basis investieren?

Diskussion: KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Klöckner & Co auf 'Hold'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the sustainable steel business DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Alliance Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the sustainable steel business 07.10.2021 / 12:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q3 2021 und passt Ausblick an
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group-Aktionäre stimmen Ernennung neuer Verwaltungsratsmitglieder zu
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:44 UhrDGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE schließt Partnerschaft mit H2 Green Steel und etabliert sich damit zunehmend als Vorreiter einer nachhaltigen Stahlindustrie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Klöckner: Neue Rekorde in Sicht
4investors | Kommentare
28.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Klöckner & Co auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.09.21Exxon, Tesla, Carnival, Apple, BioNTech, Vonovia, CoBa, K+S, Klöckner,... - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt nach Wahl zu - Stimmung kühlt aber ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 27.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Stimmung kühlt sich etwas ab - Dax dämmt Gewinne ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21DZ BANK stuft Klöckner & Co auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
27.09.21Klöckner: Ein nachhaltiger Trend?
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21ROUNDUP: Klöckner & Co erhöht erneut Prognose - gute Stahlpreisentwicklung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten