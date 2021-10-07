checkAd

Mednax and Brave Care to Accelerate Transformation of Pediatric Primary and Urgent Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) and privately owned Brave Care today announced an agreement through which the two companies will develop new, innovative pediatric primary and urgent care clinics throughout the United States, with the goal of significantly enhancing the provision of pediatric care.

Founded in 2019, Brave Care provides a revolutionary pediatric care platform, utilizing its proprietary, modern technology and powerful data to create timely care and consistent communication for both pediatric patients and parents. Its clinics, which provide the full spectrum of both primary and urgent care to children, are open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with remote care access available 24/7 through its nurse line and mobile app.

Mednax and Brave Care share a commitment to delivering exceptional pediatric care enhanced by technology driven by data, science and research. The companies believe that this combination of a national clinical organization dedicated to delivering exceptional care, and a technology company run by empathetic people with a passion for children, will better the lives of pediatric patients and their parents.

“We’re excited to move forward with our partnership with Brave Care,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Mednax. “I was thrilled when my colleagues and I visited Brave Care clinics this past summer. We saw their thoughtfully designed care environments and comprehensive, proprietary technology creating a one-of-a-kind patient and family experience. We believe that combining the Brave Care team’s insights and access to their operating and communications systems, with our world-class clinical expertise, will help propel us forward to provide broad access to Pediatrix’s unmatched patient-first care. This is another major step to solidify our focus as the leader in women’s and children’s specialty services.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Mednax has invested $20 million to acquire a minority ownership stake in Brave Care, and Dr. Jim Swift, a pediatric intensivist and Mednax’s Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, will serve on Brave Care’s board of directors.

Following this transaction, with support from Brave Care, Mednax will develop a robust growth plan to pursue a multi-year opportunity to open and operate more than 100 clinics across Mednax’s existing geographic span. This growth will entail both de novo clinic development and the acquisition and renovation of existing clinics, all under the Company’s Pediatrix brand. Mednax’s existing NightLight clinics, which joined us earlier this year, will also be rebranded as Pediatrix, so that all of the Company’s operations, including Pediatrix Medical Group’s existing, and growing, organization of pediatric subspecialty clinicians, will be branded under one name.

