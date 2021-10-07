The Gunnebo Group acquires the entrance control company HC2

"We are very happy to welcome the HC2 organization and their customers to the Gunnebo family. HC2 represents a valuable and complimentary addition to the Gunnebo Entrance Control business. Our combined teams will support our customers with new solutions and opportunities going forward", says Stefan Syrén, President and CEO.

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunnebo Group has completed the acquisition of the Italian entrance control company HC2, a producer of high security entrance solutions and customized gates for the retail industry. The acquisition enables an extended customer offering for Gunnebo Entrance Control, strengthening its footprint as a global leader in entrance control solutions for the office and buildings, mass transit, high-security and retail segments.

HC2 is an Italian innovative and fast-growing entrance control company based outside Milan offering revolving doors and interlocks for high security sites as well as gates and customized solutions for the retail industry.

"Thanks to our global sales channels and scale of operations, the acquisition of HC2 will create significant synergies and contribute to the Gunnebo Entrance Control growth journey in the coming years. Together we will grow from increased strengths and opportunities", says Sacha de La Noë, President of Gunnebo Entrance Control.

"This is an important day for HC2 as well as for our customers. Becoming part of the Gunnebo Group as a niched specialist, we get the wings to accelerate our production, sales and customer centric innovation. Together we will excel with the growing market needs for entrance control solutions", says Valerio Bezzi, CEO of HC2.

The Gunnebo Group is on a change journey that started in 2019 transforming the former regional Gunnebo sales structure into three leading Business Units operating globally; Entrance Control, Safe Storage and Cash Management. Gunnebo Group empowers its Business Units to grow through customer centric innovation combined with product and market segment expansion. HC2 will play a key role in the Gunnebo Entrance Control growth journey going forward.

