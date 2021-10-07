checkAd

Lands’ End Partners with One Warm Coat for 3rd Annual One Warm Coat Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 12:45  |  33   |   |   

Program provides free, warm coats to people in need through new and in-store coat donations

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is continuing its partnership with One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, warm coats to people in need.

On October 7th on One Warm Coat Day, a national day of awareness, activation, and support, Lands’ End will be donating $25,000 to the organization which ultimately provides coats to 25,000 people in need. To encourage customer participation in One Warm Coat Day, Lands’ End retail stores will be holding coat drives leading up to the holiday season. From October 7th – November 14th, all Lands’ End stores will collect new and gently worn coats and offer participating customers 50% off one item.

"It is part of our ongoing mission at Lands’ End to give back to the communities around us and to make the world a more comfortable place through the Lands’ End Comfort Fund. Our partnership with One Warm Coat provides an opportunity to allow our employees and customers to participate while giving back to those in need across the country," said Claudia Mazo, SVP Retail, Lands' End. 

“Across the country, American families are struggling to recover from the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 1 in 7 Americans currently living below the poverty threshold. One Warm Coat is grateful to be working with Lands’ End for the 3rd year in a row to make a difference in the lives of children and adults in need by providing them with coats to protect them from the cold. Together we are keeping thousands of pounds of textiles out of landfills and sharing much-needed warmth by giving new life to coats that would otherwise have been discarded,” said Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO, One Warm Coat.

About Lands’ End, Inc.: 
Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. 

About The Lands’ End Comfort Fund:
The Lands’ End Comfort Fund is a charitable giving program that supports organizations who help fulfill at least one element of the three basic needs for human comfort: food, shelter and safety. The organizations we currently support includes the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Skin Cancer Foundation and One Warm Coat.

About One Warm Coat:  
One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Since 1992, One Warm Coat has worked with volunteers and sponsors to hold more than 40,000 coat drives, collecting nearly 7 million coats which have been distributed to people in need through a network of more than 1,000 nonprofit partners across all 50 states. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. Every $1 donated warms 1 person. Shelter from the elements is a basic human need along with nourishing food, drinkable water, and a safe place to sleep. One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to protection from the cold and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

Media Contact:
Tricia Dudley
Lands’ End
Director, Global Communications
Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f649c4f-1b32-4519 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lands’ End Partners with One Warm Coat for 3rd Annual One Warm Coat Day Program provides free, warm coats to people in need through new and in-store coat donationsDODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...