Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $60 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning November 1, 2021.



Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals, and packaging materials. “Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022,” said Tim Davis, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Paper. “Despite the current supply challenges driven by very strong URB demand, we remain committed to delivering the highest level of quality and service to our many loyal customers.”