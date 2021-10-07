checkAd

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 12:45  |  11   |   |   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $60 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning November 1, 2021.

Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals, and packaging materials. “Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022,” said Tim Davis, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Paper. “Despite the current supply challenges driven by very strong URB demand, we remain committed to delivering the highest level of quality and service to our many loyal customers.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $60 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...