Ryder Opens Five New Locations for Used Vehicle Sales

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and commercial fleet management solutions, today announces grand openings of five new used vehicle sales centers located in Salt Lake City, UT; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Syracuse, NY; and Allentown, PA.

Ryder offers the largest network of used commercial vehicles for sale in the U.S., with 60 Used Truck Center (UTC) locations offering more than 4,000 pre-owned trucks, vans, and trailers for sale. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder offers the largest network of used commercial vehicles for sale in the U.S., with 60 Used Truck Center (UTC) locations offering more than 4,000 pre-owned trucks, vans, and trailers for sale. The company’s used vehicle sales have seen growth this year, driven by limited market inventory and strong customer demand for high-quality fleet solutions. These five new locations support Ryder’s commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience, ensuring both convenience and quality, in securing pre-owned commercial vehicles through Ryder’s used truck centers and online.

“For owner-operators, small businesses, and companies tested by the growth of E-commerce shipping disruptions, acquiring a flexible yet reliable solution can be challenging,” says Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales at Ryder. “Ryder’s used vehicle centers provide solutions tailored to a customer’s needs, not only with well-maintained quality vehicles, but with flexible maintenance and financing packages. Plus, many of these used vehicles come with just one prior owner such as Ryder, and have been thoroughly inspected on a 140-point system.”

Ryder used vehicles consist of day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans, and trailers. Ryder has staff on-site to consult with potential buyers on the vehicle that is best suited for their business needs, as well as provide a complete vehicle maintenance history report. Customers also benefit from discounted pricing, extended warranty, and Ryder’s best-in-class maintenance plans to keep payments low and maximize uptime.

New Ryder Used Truck Center location details:

Salt Lake City, Utah: Expanded market presence 5 minutes from airport and in close proximity to I-80.

Address: 3232 W. Directors Row, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 385-343-4100

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/RyderUsedVehicleSalesSaltLa ...

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Expanded market presence with the largest footprint in North America for used trucks.