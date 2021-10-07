checkAd

Westlake and Nexii Announce Alliance to Support Sustainable Building

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:58  |  14   |   |   

Westlake Innovations, Inc., a subsidiary of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced that the companies have formed an alliance to support the construction of buildings with a reduced environmental footprint. Also, Westlake will be the preferred supplier of certain building materials it makes for Nexii residential construction, including siding, stone, roof tiles, trim and molding, pipe and fittings.

Nexii is a green construction technology company that designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of building products and infrastructure materials that enhance life every day.

The alliance with Nexii supports Westlake’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and stewardship of the environment. In addition to the Nexii alliance, Westlake recently completed its acquisition of Dimex, which manufactures consumer and building products from post-industrial-recycled polymers; and Boral’s North American building products businesses in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nexii has pioneered a proprietary material, Nexiite, that has comparable properties to concrete but contains no Portland cement or lime, reducing carbon emissions. Nexiite is used to create Nexii Panels that are precision manufactured at plants operated by Nexii or Nexii Certified Manufacturers, then are shipped flat-packed to site where they are rapidly assembled.

This “whole-building solution” creates disaster-resilient buildings and retrofits with up to 75% faster build time1 compared to traditional construction methods and materials. Nexii creates near-zero construction waste onsite and produces buildings that are airtight and energy-efficient, further reducing climate impacts.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About Westlake

Westlake Innovations, Inc. was formed in early 2021 to facilitate the company’s potential investments in new technologies and pursue innovative digital, mechanical or chemical applications such as carbon sequestration or recycling. Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

1 Relative to conventional construction

Westlake Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westlake and Nexii Announce Alliance to Support Sustainable Building Westlake Innovations, Inc., a subsidiary of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced that the companies have formed an alliance to support the construction of buildings with a reduced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Westlake Doubles its Portfolio in High-Growth North American Building Products Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Westlake Reiterates Its Commitment to Company-Wide Continuous Improvement in Its 2020 ESG Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Westlake Contributes $250,000 to the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Westlake Completes Acquisition of Dimex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten