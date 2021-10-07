checkAd

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Phase 2 Study of Deucravacitinib in Patients With Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Phase 2 LATTICE-UC study evaluating deucravacitinib, a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, compared to placebo in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical remission at Week 12, nor secondary efficacy endpoints. The safety profile of deucravacitinib was consistent with previously reported studies in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and no new safety signals were observed.

“Deucravacitinib has been shown to be a highly effective, first-in-class, oral, selective TYK2 inhibitor in psoriasis and we have ongoing Phase 3 trials exploring the potential of deucravacitinib in psoriatic arthritis,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D., chief medical officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “While we did not achieve proof of concept in this study, we are committed to advancing our deucravacitinib clinical program in inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, as well as in psoriatic arthritis, lupus and other immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb would like to thank the patients and investigators who were involved in the LATTICE-UC clinical trial.”

The company will complete a full review of the data from LATTICE-UC and the potential of deucravacitinib in UC continues to be evaluated in IM011-127, a second Phase 2 trial that also includes a higher dose.

Bristol Myers Squibb continues to expect greater than $4 billion non-risk adjusted revenue target for deucravacitinib in 2029.

About LATTICE-UC

LATTICE-UC (IM011-024) is a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib in participants with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). The primary endpoint of the trial is clinical remission (using the modified Mayo score) at Week 12. Secondary endpoints include clinical response (using the modified Mayo score), endoscopic response, and histological improvement at Week 12. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03934216).

About IM011-127

IM011-127 is a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating the safety, efficacy and biomarker response of deucravacitinib in participants with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). The primary endpoints of the trial are clinical response and safety and tolerability at Week 12. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04613518).

