checkAd

The GEO Group Comments on Favorable Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Against California’s AB32 Law

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 12:55  |  17   |   |   

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) commented today on the favorable ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (the “Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals”) in relation to lawsuits filed by GEO and the United States for declaratory and injunctive relief challenging California’s enacted law, Assembly Bill 32 (“AB32”), which would bar the federal government from engaging government contractors to provide services at federal immigration processing centers.

On October 5, 2021, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a prior U.S. District Court decision dismissing the requests by GEO and the United States for declaratory and injunctive relief and ruled that AB32 conflicts with federal law in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and discriminates against the federal government in violation of the intergovernmental immunity doctrine. The case is remanded to the U.S. District Court for further proceedings, consistent with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

Commenting on the ruling, GEO’s Executive Chairman, George C. Zoley, said, “We are pleased with this ruling and anticipate it will allow the continuation of our California civil detention support services contracts for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which are effective through December 19, 2034.”

About The GEO Group
 The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 114 facilities totaling approximately 90,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 20,000 professionals.

Safe-Harbor Statement
 This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding the favorable ruling, on October 5, 2021, by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in relation to lawsuits filed by GEO and the United States for declaratory and injunctive relief challenging AB32, which would bar the federal government from engaging government contractors to provide services at federal immigration processing centers. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) any future judgments or orders that are adverse to the ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on AB32; (2) GEO’s ability to meet its financial guidance for 2021 given the various risks to which its business is exposed; (3) GEO’s ability to deleverage and repay, refinance or otherwise address its debt maturities in an amount or on the timeline it expects, or at all; (4) changes in federal and state government policy, orders, directives, legislation and regulations that affect public-private partnerships with respect to secure correctional and detention facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, including the timing and scope of implementation of the January 2021 Presidential Executive Order to not renew U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities; (5) changes in federal immigration policy; (6) public and political opposition to the use of public-private partnerships with respect to secure correctional and detention facilities, processing centers and reentry centers; (7) the magnitude, severity, and duration of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, its impact on GEO, GEO's ability to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, and the efficacy and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; (8) GEO’s ability to sustain or improve company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and policy and contract announcements impacting GEO’s federal facilities in the United States; (9) fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of contract terminations, contract renegotiations, changes in occupancy levels and increases in our operating costs; (10) general economic and market conditions, including changes to governmental budgets and its impact on new contract terms, contract renewals, renegotiations, per diem rates, fixed payment provisions, and occupancy levels; (11) GEO’s ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without substantial costs; (12) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (13) risks associated with GEO’s ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (14) GEO’s ability to successfully pursue growth and continue to create shareholder value; (15) GEO’s ability to obtain financing or access the capital markets in the future on acceptable terms or at all; (16) other factors contained in GEO’s Securities and Exchange Commission periodic filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

Seite 1 von 2
The GEO Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The GEO Group Comments on Favorable Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Against California’s AB32 Law The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) commented today on the favorable ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (the “Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals”) in relation to lawsuits filed by GEO and the United States for declaratory and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
UiPath Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards from FORWARD IV Conference
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21The GEO Group Enters Into Six-Month Contract Extension With U.S. Marshals Service for Western Region Detention Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten