Resgreen Group Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A Session on Thursday October 14th, 2021 At 9:00AM (EST)

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com .

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, is pleased to announce it will participate in a Live Discord Investor Questions & Answers Meeting on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 9:00am (EST).

The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mediatek .

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

