Resgreen Group Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A Session on Thursday October 14th, 2021 At 9:00AM (EST)

Autor: Accesswire
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, is pleased to announce it will participate in a Live Discord Investor Questions & Answers Meeting on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 9:00am (EST).

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, is pleased to announce it will participate in a Live Discord Investor Questions & Answers Meeting on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 9:00am (EST).

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com.

The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mediatek.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/resgreengroup?lang=en

Investor Relations Contact

MediaTek Global, LLC
ir@mediatekglobal.com

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RGGI/overview
Our website is: https://resgreengroup.com
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/resgreengroup?lang=en

CONTACT: Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com

CONTACT: Resgreen Group International, Inc.
Parsh Patel, President and CEO
Phone: 586.265.2376
Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667083/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Live-Discor ...



