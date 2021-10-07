checkAd

Graphite One Reports Graphite Added to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile List

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") announces that graphite was added to the new U.S. National Defense Stockpile (NDS) Acquisitions List, one of four new materials added for 2022.

"The inclusion of graphite on the National Defense Stockpile list is another sign of graphite's growing importance," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "Coupled with the importance of graphite to three of the four key supply chains recognized by the June 2021 White House report, it is clear the U.S. Government sees graphite as essential to both national security and the technology economy."

The NDS, established by the U.S. Congress in 1939, is a raw materials-based stockpile meant to decrease or prevent "dependence upon foreign and single points of supply for strategic and critical materials needed in times of national emergency".

The last publicly released National Defense Stockpile Requirements Report included "natural flake graphite" on its watch list of "shortfall materials" based on modeling against specific conflict scenarios indicating a projected graphite shortfall of more than 82,000 metric tons. The U.S. has been 100% import-dependent for graphite since 1990 with the vast majority of supply being reliant on graphite production from China.

The United States Government's Interim National Security Guidance issued March 4, 2021 states as one of the U.S.'s National Security Priorities that the United States:

"…[W]ill invest in critical stockpiles and ensure that supply chains for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other critical materials required during a crisis are not overly reliant on overseas networks prone to disruption."

The White House supply chain report of June 2021 identified three technology sectors - advanced semiconductors, "high-capacity batteries, including Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries", and pharmaceuticals - as well as "critical minerals and other… strategic materials" as a fourth supply chain, essential to technology manufacturing and the Defense Industrial Base. In addition to being a U.S. Government-listed Critical Mineral, graphite is an essential material for both the renewable and EV Battery sectors, and for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

