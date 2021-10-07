Auddia Inc. Announces Promotional Partnership with the Independent Broadcasters Association (IBA)

Auddia presenting to the 1,500-station strong membership of the IBA in OctoberBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and …

Auddia presenting to the 1,500-station strong membership of the IBA in October BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced a partnership with the IBA to promote the Auddia app nationwide upon Auddia activating all major radio stations in the U.S. on the platform. Jeff Thramann, executive chairman of Auddia, commented, "Partnering with the IBA represents an incredible marketing opportunity for any company trying to economically promote a message to the public. With 1500 radio station members, by station count the IBA is bigger than any other radio broadcaster in the country by almost 2x. Additionally, IBA stations are far more embedded and involved in their local communities than the corporates. Auddia is purpose built to provide consumers enhanced access to a broad and diverse range of unique local content and the IBA member stations are the best suited for this one of a kind offering. We are thrilled to work with these stations to bring the premium Auddia listening experience to consumers which clearly represents an enormous growth opportunity."