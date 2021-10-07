Torq Commences Drilling at the Margarita Copper-Gold Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).

"We are excited to commence our initial drill campaign at Margarita, which represents a solid year of negotiating the acquisition and refining the technical data in order to define the best drill targets on a very high quality, large-scale bulk tonnage exploration project. This will potentially be a catalytic period for Torq shareholders as we enter into the next level of exploration and continue to add to our already substantial portfolio in Chile."

Target Summary:

The southern target area is characterized by a large scale 1.5-kilometre (km) by 500 m copper-in-soils (pXRF) anomaly, which is hosted within a dioritic to dacitic intrusive complex that exhibits abundant copper oxide mineralization within stockwork vein zones on surface. Rock sampling from the target area includes values of up to 1.68% copper and 0.99 g/t gold within silica-hematite breccia bodies. These bodies overlay high chargeability values, which indicate the presence of sulphides and magnetic anomalies that may be related to magnetite-copper sulphide mineralization.

The northern target area is situated along two parallel northwest trending structures that are defined by copper-in-soils (pXRF), geochemical anomalies and geologic mapping. These target areas are characterized by high chargeability values, indicating the presence of sulphides, and resistivity lows, indicating hydrothermal alteration at a depth of 150 - 300 m.