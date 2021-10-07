checkAd

EverGrow Coin Offers an Easy Way to Earn Crypto Passive Income with up to 130% Yearly Returns

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 13:02  |  23   |   |   

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive income is money generated from ventures in which an individual is not actively involved. For the most part, all one needs to do is invest money or digital assets in a particular crypto investment strategy or platform and watch it generate profit. The easiest way to earn passive income in crypto is by holding EverGrow Coin. EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. All holders of $EGC will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction in USD, which is automatically sent to their wallets by simply holding EverGrow Coin.

Nobody can deny that the crypto space has exploded over the last year, With success stories like Dogecoin, Safemoon, Shiba Inu, and more providing retail investors with exponential returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. Safemoon, another similar Deflationary token like EverGrow Coin, started with a massive supply of 777 trillion and a very low Market Cap. At its peak, Safemoon MarketCap reached more than $5B. If one had bought $1,000 worth of Safemoon at launch, the $1,000 in investment would now be worth around $3.5 million.

EverGrow Coin Started its PreSale with an initial MarketCap of 125K$ and was sold out in just 6 minutes. EverGrow Coin recently achieved a Market Cap of $30 Million in Just 10 Days. Excluding the Capital gains made on the $EGC holder's Initial Investment, If we mention Crypto Passive income, EverGrow has already paid more than $700000 BUSD as passive income in cryptocurrencies collectively to all of its holders. It will not be an exaggeration to assume that EverGrow is becoming one of the biggest platforms that provide a unique combination of cryptocurrency and DeFi-solutions.

EverGrow Coin is a newly launched and first cryptocurrency that generates crypto passive income in BUSD Stable Coin(1:1 pegged with USD) to maximize their passive income in cryptocurrencies for both now & the future. Due to Low MarketCap, If a buyer manages to hold 1 trillion EGC and EverGrow Coin Marketcap achieves even $500m market cap in the future, Holders could earn $4547 per day or $1.66 million per year passive income based on the average trading volume of 5% per day.

Disclaimer

