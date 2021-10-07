checkAd

Exicure to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced presentations in the following scientific conferences during the month of October:

17th International Congress on Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (NCLs)
 Title: "Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting CLN3 for the Treatment of Batten Disease"
Presented by: Grant Corbett, Group Lead, Neuroscience
Date: Friday, October 8, 2021
Time: 4:50 - 5:05 PM CDT

International OligonucIeotides and Peptides Conference (IOPC) 2021
 Title: “Spherical Nucleic Acids Facilitate Efficient Local Delivery Across Therapeutic Areas”
Presented by: Matthias Schroff, COO
Date: Monday, October 18, 2021
Time: 8:55 - 9:25 AM CDT

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN, a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

