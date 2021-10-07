Exicure to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced presentations in the following scientific conferences during the month of October:

17th International Congress on Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (NCLs)

Title: "Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting CLN3 for the Treatment of Batten Disease"

Presented by: Grant Corbett, Group Lead, Neuroscience

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: 4:50 - 5:05 PM CDT