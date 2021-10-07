Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Leasing and Acquisition Activity for Third Quarter 2021

Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “Our focus on ‘the first mile to the last mile’ in strong, diverse industrial markets continues to position our asset management team to deliver on favorable rent growth and leasing momentum. The acquisitions team has now completed or placed under contract to close by year end a total of 5.6 million square feet for an investment of $323.5 million. The level of activity during the quarter has us on pace to achieve our leasing and acquisition goals for the year.”

Leasing Activity

Leases commencing during the third quarter of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 1,538,268 square feet, of which 1,428,068 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. These leases included 455,146 square feet of renewal leases and 972,922 square feet of new leases. Leases commencing during the first three quarters of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 4,746,898 square feet, of which 4,454,043 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. These leases included 2,284,695 square feet of renewal leases and 2,169,348 square feet of new leases. The Company will experience a 9.7% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s total portfolio was 96.3% occupied and the Company has to date collected over 99.3% of its contractual rents for the third quarter, which is consistent with its historical collection trends.

As of September 30, 2021, leases for space totaling 5,338,233 square feet were projected to be subject to renewal in 2021. Of this space, 88% of the expirations have been addressed with 2,558,354 square feet renewed and 2,142,601 square feet leased to new tenants. Additionally, 342,200 square feet of previously vacant square feet has been leased to new tenants. These leases, all executed prior to the end of the third quarter of 2021, commence during 2021 and have a rental rate increase of 9.2% over prior leases on a cash basis. The largest transaction executed during the third quarter was a 10-year lease with Kasper Holdings for 275,000 square feet at 2100 International Parkway in Canton, Ohio.