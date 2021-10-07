TravelCenters of America Opens TA Express in Almeda, Texas

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express travel center in Almeda, Texas on State Highway 288 at 12602 South Freeway, within the Houston Metropolitan Area. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Swift Mart, and expands TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 276, including 43 franchised locations.

TA Express Almeda offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists. As part of the conversion to a TA Express, the site was remodeled to include new restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and a driver lounge. Amenities include: