The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced the appointment of Justin Steinbach to its Board of Directors. Mr. Steinbach is a global leader in the consumer and packaged goods (“CPG”) and food service industries. Based in Europe for the past 10 years, Mr. Steinbach has worked with major food brands such as Danone and Barilla where he currently serves as Global Vice-President of Food Service for the Barilla Group, the world leader in pasta. Prior to joining Barilla, he previously led global sales development & marketing for Danone's Food Service division and was responsible for building strategic global partnerships with Starbucks, McDonald's and Subway.
“We are proud to welcome Justin to our Board of Directors,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “Justin was previously a member of our Advisory Board, and through his network and experience has been of tremendous value to the team. His extensive global sales and marketing expertise in CPG and food service especially in Europe will be immeasurable to us as we execute our strategic growth plans. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his many contributions to VERY GOOD.”
Mr. Steinbach’s appointment is effective immediately and expands VERY GOOD’s Board to six directors. His position on the Board supports VERY GOOD’s planned uplisting to the Nasdaq and corporate governance requirements as he joins both the Compensation and Audit Committees.
On October 6, 2021, VERY GOOD filed a shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement, which has not yet become effective with the SEC, includes an amended and restated base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) that has also been filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. A copy of the Registration Statement is available at www.sec.gov and a copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus is available at www.sedar.com.
The listing of the Company's common shares (“Shares”) on Nasdaq remains subject to the review and approval of the listing application and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including approval of the Base Shelf Prospectus and effectiveness of the Registration Statement. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VERY."
