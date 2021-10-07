The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced the appointment of Justin Steinbach to its Board of Directors. Mr. Steinbach is a global leader in the consumer and packaged goods (“CPG”) and food service industries. Based in Europe for the past 10 years, Mr. Steinbach has worked with major food brands such as Danone and Barilla where he currently serves as Global Vice-President of Food Service for the Barilla Group, the world leader in pasta. Prior to joining Barilla, he previously led global sales development & marketing for Danone's Food Service division and was responsible for building strategic global partnerships with Starbucks, McDonald's and Subway.

“We are proud to welcome Justin to our Board of Directors,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “Justin was previously a member of our Advisory Board, and through his network and experience has been of tremendous value to the team. His extensive global sales and marketing expertise in CPG and food service especially in Europe will be immeasurable to us as we execute our strategic growth plans. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his many contributions to VERY GOOD.”