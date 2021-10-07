Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Tilray’s first quarter 2022 results affirm that, amid the paradigm shift towards global cannabis legalization, we are unquestionably executing against two key objectives. The first is maximizing near-term profitability through leadership in both higher-margin international medical markets and in Canada, complemented by incremental growth at SweetWater and Manitoba Harvest in the U.S. These efforts are augmented by the cost benefits of our increased scale that we are realizing through our integration process. The tangible results include our tenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and meaningful net revenue growth despite continued impacts from COVID-19 in Canada as retail cannabis stores only began opening in mid-June.”

Mr. Simon continued, “The second objective is to fully realize the promise and potential of Tilray by capitalizing on the nearly $200 billion global cannabis market opportunity. We believe we are ideally-positioned to succeed due to our global consumer-packaged goods expertise and scale, our diverse portfolio of brands, our reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality cannabis, battle-tested leadership and a relentless focus on driving sustainable shareholder value. We look forward to accelerating our momentum as we build the leading CPG business in the global cannabis industry.”

Financial Highlights – First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Net revenue increased 43% to $168 million during the first quarter from $117 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by 38% growth in net cannabis revenue to $70 million, net beverage alcohol revenue of $15 million following the SweetWater acquisition on November 25, 2020, and wellness revenue of $15 million from Manitoba Harvest.

Maintained #1 market share in Canada 3 with leading portfolio of comprehensive medical cannabis and adult-use brands, including top position in cannabis flower and pre-rolls; five Tilray brands rank in top five brands across all adult-use product categories.

with leading portfolio of comprehensive medical cannabis and adult-use brands, including top position in cannabis flower and pre-rolls; five Tilray brands rank in top five brands across all adult-use product categories. International market leader and #1 in Germany 4 with medical cannabis extracts.

with medical cannabis extracts. Net loss of $34.6 million during the first quarter compared to net loss of $21.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million in the first quarter 2022, 58% growth compared to the prior year quarter, and the tenth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. If Adjusted EBITDA were normalized for Aphria’s production costs, metric would have been closer to $17 million.

Gross profit increased 46% to $51 million from $35 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted gross margin in the cannabis segment has remained strong at 43%.

Cost-saving synergies of $55 million achieved on a run-rate basis to date, with actual cash-savings close to $20 million. On-track for at least $80 million in cost-savings from Aphria and Tilray business combination synergies.

Strong First Quarter Momentum Across Segments

On August 19, 2021, Tilray completed the acquisition of amended convertible notes in MedMen, a premier retailer in the $80 billion U.S. cannabis market – a potentially transformative step towards Tilray’s objective of leading the U.S. market when legalization allows.

On August 17, 2021, Tilray launched medical cannabis edibles in Canada.

On July 19, 2021, Tilray’s wholly owned subsidiary, SweetWater Brewing Company, announced the launch of 420 Imperial IPA, the first line extension of its flagship 420 brand.

On July 12, 2021, SweetWater announced its West Coast expansion including a new Colorado Brewery and the opening of SweetWater Mountain Taphouse at Denver International Airport.

On July 7, 2021, Tilray announced the completion and shipment of the first successful EU GMP-certified medical cannabis harvest grown in Germany for German distribution.

On June 30, 2021, Tilray announced the launch of “Broken Coast BC Lager” – the first cross-brand product collaboration between Canadian craft-cannabis brand Broken Coast and SweetWater.

On June 29, 2021, Tilray launched a new medical cannabis brand in Canada, Symbios, the inaugural brand developed to offer patients a broader spectrum of medical cannabis formats and cannabinoid ratios at a better price point.

On June 25, 2021, Tilray’s leading Canadian cannabis brand, RIFF, launched new multi-pack of cannabis pre-rolls.

Ongoing Global Growth and Opportunity

The confluence of global cannabis legalization and the global economy’s emergence from COVID-19 lockdowns signal a period of enormous potential for Tilray – a leading cannabis company with the scale, reach and organic growth and M&A firepower to take full advantage of the massive global opportunity in cannabis. The Company’s business planning and integration are built around four key competitive differentiators:

The industry’s broadest geographic footprint and operational scale - Tilray’s unparalleled and growing presence positions the Company to lead the global cannabis market including Europe, Latin America and Asia. As the largest cannabis cultivator in the world, Tilray remains to be one of the few companies with the capabilities to consistently supply high-quality cannabis to the global cannabis market.

Leading market share in Canada, with a comprehensive portfolio of product offerings and carefully curated brands - Tilray plans to continue growing and strengthening its position as the #1 Canadian LP in total sales on a consolidated basis and to leverage its position, brands and new product innovation to expand its current cannabis retail market share in Canada of approximately 16% to its goal of 30% share by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Tremendous international growth opportunities from a strong base - The European Union, which has nearly twice the population of the U.S. and where Tilray already has a very meaningful presence, represents a powerful growth market, and could potentially be a $1 billion business for the Company. With its operational and regulatory strengths, Tilray continues to unlock new opportunities across global geographies at a faster pace than competitors based on leadership, partnerships and operational scale.

A leading U.S. CPG platform to be immediately leveraged for cannabis products upon federal legalization - In the U.S., Tilray has a strong consumer packaged goods presence and infrastructure with two strategic pillars: SweetWater, the 11th largest craft brewer in the nation5 and leading lifestyle brand, and Manitoba Harvest, a pioneer in hemp, CBD and wellness products, with access to 17,000 stores in North America. Further, the investment the Company announced in August in the outstanding senior secured convertible notes of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), is a critical step towards delivering on its objective of leading the U.S. cannabis market upon federal legalization.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "predict," "project," "estimate," "likely," "believe," "might," "seek," "may," "will," "remain," "potential," "can," "should," "could," "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including productivity and synergies initiatives, our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations for our business concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to deliver short-term profitability through our increased scale, leadership in higher-margin international medical markets, and Canadian market share leadership; the Company’s ability to fully capitalize on the global cannabis market opportunity over the longer term; and the Company’s ability to become the world's leading cannabis-focused consumer branded company; the Company’s expectation to emerge as a consolidator in the global cannabis market; and Tilray’s plans to grow and strengthen its position as the #1 Canadian LP in total sales on a consolidated basis and its goal of 30% share by fiscal year 2024.

Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tilray for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before finance expense, net; non-operating expense (income), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; facility start-up and closure costs; inventory valuation adjustment; lease expense; and transaction costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Gross margin, excluding inventory valuation adjustments, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back inventory valuation adjustments and amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Gross margin, excluding inventory valuation adjustments, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures deducted from each other which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets. Adjusted free cash flow removes the cash impact of acquisitions from free cash flow. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow and to adjusted cash flows, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of United States dollars) August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,297 $ 488,466 Accounts receivable, net 97,177 87,309 Inventory 251,507 256,429 Prepaids and other current assets 117,267 48,920 Convertible notes receivable 2,370 2,485 Total current assets 844,618 883,609 Capital assets 621,339 650,698 Right-of-use assets 17,783 18,267 Intangible assets 1,502,814 1,605,918 Goodwill 2,809,131 2,832,794 Interest in equity investees 4,062 8,106 Long-term investments 186,407 17,685 Other assets 198 8,285 Total assets $ 5,986,352 $ 6,025,362 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 9,203 $ 8,717 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 190,213 212,813 Contingent consideration 61,494 60,657 Warrant liability 60,476 78,168 Escrow payable 170,799 — Current portion of lease liabilities 3,808 4,264 Current portion of long-term debt 30,837 36,622 Total current liabilities 526,830 401,241 Long - term liabilities Lease liabilities 53,331 53,946 Long-term debt 164,911 167,486 Convertible debentures 611,646 667,624 Deferred tax liability 239,373 265,845 Other liabilities 4,505 3,907 Total liabilities 1,600,596 1,560,049 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders' equity Common stock 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 4,795,879 4,792,406 Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,247 152,668 Deficit (527,699 ) (486,050 ) Total Tilray shareholders' equity 4,319,473 4,459,070 Non-controlling interests 66,283 6,243 Total shareholders' equity 4,385,756 4,465,313 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,986,352 $ 6,025,362

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three months ended August 31, Three months ended May 31, Q1-22 over Q1-21 Q1-22 over Q4-21 (In thousands of United States dollars) 2021 2020 2021 Change %Change Change %Change Net revenue $ 168,023 $ 117,490 $ 142,236 $ 50,533 43% $ 25,787 18% Cost of goods sold 117,068 82,545 119,738 34,523 42% (2,670 ) (2%) Gross profit 50,955 34,945 22,498 16,010 46% 28,457 126% Operating expenses: General and administrative 49,487 25,972 32,847 23,515 91% 16,640 51% Selling 7,432 5,817 8,525 1,615 28% (1,093 ) (13%) Amortization 30,739 4,127 16,100 26,612 645% 14,639 91% Marketing and promotion 5,465 4,925 5,103 540 11% 362 7% Research and development 785 120 358 665 554% 427 119% Transaction costs 25,579 2,458 33,260 23,121 941% (7,681 ) 100% Total operating expenses 119,487 43,419 96,193 76,068 175% 23,294 24% Operating loss (68,532 ) (8,474 ) (73,695 ) (60,058 ) 709% 5,163 (7%) Finance expense, net (10,170 ) (5,736 ) (9,466 ) (4,434 ) 77% (704 ) 7% Non-operating income (expense), net 48,860 (13,359 ) 121,510 62,219 (466%) (72,650 ) (60%) Loss before income taxes (29,842 ) (27,569 ) 38,349 (2,273 ) 8% (68,191 ) (178%) Income taxes (recovery) 4,762 (5,825 ) 4,744 10,587 (182%) 18 0% Net loss $ (34,604 ) $ (21,744 ) $ 33,605 $ (12,860 ) 59% $ (68,209 ) (203%) Weighted average number of common shares - basic 449,397,822 241,992,864 262,244,444 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 449,397,822 241,992,864 262,244,444 Loss per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18 Loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18

Net Revenue by Operating Segment (In thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended August 31, 2021 % of Total revenue Three months ended August 31, 2020 % of Total revenue Three months ended May 31, 2021 % of Total revenue Cannabis revenue $ 70,449 42% $ 51,202 44% $ 53,703 38% Distribution revenue 67,186 40% 66,288 56% 66,792 47% Beverage alcohol revenue 15,461 9% — 0% 15,947 11% Wellness revenue 14,927 9% — 0% 5,794 4% Net revenue $ 168,023 100% $ 117,490 100% $ 142,236 100%

Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel Three months ended August 31, Three months ended May 31, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2021 2020 2021 Revenue from medical cannabis products $ 8,374 9% $ 6,380 10% $ 6,968 10% Revenue from adult-use cannabis products 69,593 77% 56,948 85% 59,710 84% Revenue from wholesale cannabis products 1,700 2% 3,792 6% 58 0% Revenue from international cannabis products 10,266 11% — 0% 4,622 6% Total cannabis revenue 89,933 67,120 71,358 Excise taxes (19,484 ) (22%) (15,918 ) (24%) (17,655 ) (25%) Total cannabis net revenue $ 70,449 $ 51,202 $ 53,703

Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin (In thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended August 31, 2021 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 89,933 $ 16,483 $ 67,186 $ 14,927 $ 188,529 Excise taxes (19,484 ) (1,022 ) — — (20,506 ) Net revenue 70,449 15,461 67,186 14,927 168,023 Cost of goods sold 40,190 6,662 59,290 10,925 117,068 Gross profit $ 30,258 $ 8,799 $ 7,896 $ 4,002 $ 50,955 Gross margin 43 % 57 % 12 % 27 % 30 % Adjusted gross profit $ 30,258 $ 8,799 $ 7,896 $ 4,002 $ 50,955 Adjusted gross margin 43 % 57 % 12 % 27 % 30 % Three months ended August 31, 2020 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 67,120 $ — $ 66,288 $ — $ 133,408 Excise taxes (15,918 ) — — — (15,918 ) Net revenue 51,202 — 66,288 — 117,490 Cost of goods sold 25,775 — 56,770 — 82,545 Gross profit $ 25,427 $ — $ 9,518 $ — $ 34,945 Gross margin 50 % — % 14 % — % 30 % Adjusted gross profit $ 25,427 $ — $ 9,518 $ — $ 34,945 Adjusted gross margin 50 % — % 14 % — % 30 % Three months ended May 31, 2021 Gross profit (excluding adjustments) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 71,358 $ 16,549 $ 66,792 $ 5,794 $ 160,493 Excise taxes (17,655 ) (602 ) — — (18,257 ) Net revenue 53,703 15,947 66,792 5,794 142,236 Cost of goods sold 49,731 5,349 60,425 4,233 119,738 Gross profit $ 3,972 $ 10,598 $ 6,367 $ 1,561 $ 22,498 Gross margin 7 % 66 % 10 % 27 % 16 % Adjustments: Inventory valuation adjustment 19,919 — — — 19,919 Adjusted gross profit $ 23,891 $ 10,598 $ 6,367 $ 1,561 $ 42,417 Adjusted gross margin 44 % 66 % 10 % 27 % 30 % (There were no adjustments during the quarters ended August 31, 2021 and 2020.)

Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings before interest and amortization Three months ended August 31, Three months ended May 31, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2021 2020 2021 Net (loss) income $ (34,604 ) $ (21,744 ) $ 33,605 Income taxes 4,762 (5,825 ) 4,744 Finance expense, net 10,170 5,736 9,466 Non-operating expense (income), net (48,860 ) 13,359 (121,510 ) Amortization 39,333 10,979 24,539 Stock-based compensation 9,417 2,850 5,937 Facility start-up and closure costs 6,200 — 2,056 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 19,919 Lease expense 700 240 303 Transaction costs 25,579 2,458 33,260 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,697 $ 8,053 $ 12,319

Other Financial Information: Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow Three months ended August 31, Three months ended May 31, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2021 2020 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (93,227 ) $ (56,100 ) $ 8,281 Less: investments in capital and intangible assets (16,316 ) (13,955 ) (4,943 ) Free cash flow $ (109,543 ) $ (70,055 ) $ 3,338 Cash expended related to acquisitions 48,390 — — Adjusted free cash flow $ (61,153 ) $ (70,055 ) $ 3,338

1 Based on HiFyre data for the quarter June – August 2021.

2 Insight Health NPI: Panel data of 5,500 pharmacies (29% coverage).

3 Based on HiFyre retail data.

4 Insight Health NPI: Panel data of 5,500 pharmacies (29% coverage)

5 The Brewers Association Top 50 Brewing Companies by Sales Volume Report for 2020.

