Eat Well Group Provides Belle Pulses Operational Update

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0), a publicly-traded investment company, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the business operations of Belle Pulses Ltd., (“Belle Pulses” or “Belle”) following two months of operations under the new Eat Well Group portfolio.

Highlights

  • Report of record momentum in August and September since close with Eat Well Group
  • Since closing July 30, 2021, revenue has increased +35% YOY for the two month period of August to September
  • Reaffirms projected revenue of approximately $60,000,000 for calendar year 2021
  • Expanded sales partnerships and service agreements with NYSE Fortune 500 firms: Ingredion, General Mills, Nestle, and Colgate
  • Increasing volumes in emerging premium pulses to drive margin growth
  • Experiencing 2x demand from leading pet food brands seeking high quality plant-based proteins
  • Further supports Gleanings For The Hungry charitable food and nutrition security for challenged global regions

Since the acquisition of Belle Pulses on July 30th, 2021, the company has continued to drive significant momentum with revenue growth +35% versus August and September 2020 combined, further proving out the tailwinds the plant-based foods sector continues to experience. The team is accelerating its operations and production into the winter months and remains on target driving toward revenue forecasts of approximately $60,000,000 in 2021. Belle Pulses is expanding its product and service offerings to tailor to both domestic and international customers, with added sales of premium chickpeas and faba beans.

Global Plant-Based Sector

Belle Pulses’ performance continues to track the global trend towards plant-based protein, which, as reported by Bloomberg Intelligence in August 2021, will approach nearly 10% of global protein consumption, or approximately $162B by 2030. The pulse protein market is a foundational ingredient to most plant-based foods due to the high protein content and affordable supply of pulse proteins (including faba, yellow pea, green peas, lentils) and is expected to continue exhibiting strong growth in demand as new brands enter the space.

25.09.21Die nächste MODERN MEAT?: MEGA-TREND: Gesunde Ernährung & Fleischersatz! Neuer Depot-Kracher mit genialen Zahlen und Aussichten!
23.09.21Eat Well Group Appoints Global Food Innovation Pioneer Dan Prefontaine to Its Advisory Board
