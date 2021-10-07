checkAd

Ashland to host virtual investor day, November 12

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced that it will hold a virtual investor day on Friday, November 12, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m. ET. 

Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the company's leadership team, will review the company’s updated profile and provide detailed insight into the future-forward strategies to create long-term stakeholder value.

Among those participating in the virtual investor day will be:

  • Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;
  • Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer;
  • Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences;
  • Xiaolan Wang, senior vice president and general manager, personal care and household;
  • Min Chong, senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives and intermediates and solvents, and;
  • Seth Mrozek, director, investor relations.

Ashland will highlight its plans for creating shareholder value and the strategies that will drive profitable growth. Executive business leaders will provide insights into life sciences, personal care, and specialty additives including their respective innovation growth plans.  

Novo will also address the company purpose and intensified focus on the ethical, social, environmental, cultural, and economic dimensions of doing business. 

The presentations will outline expectations for Ashland's future performance followed by a live question and answer session and a virtual innovation tradeshow. The virtual tradeshow will allow participants to experience an array of new technologies, innovations and applications that Ashland solvers around the world are contributing to meet customers’ needs. During the live event, additional Ashland leaders will be available to participate in virtual question and answer sessions.

To participate in Ashland’s virtual investor day, register here.

Registration information and further event details will also be posted on Ashland's investor website at http://investor.ashland.com 

An audio webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, through the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland's website for 12 months. Copies of the presentations may also be requested by sending an email to investor_relations@ashland.com.

To learn more visit ashland.com

About Ashland 

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

