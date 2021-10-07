Reunion Gold reports further multiple high-grade drill intersects at its Oko West Project in Guyana

Assay results presented in Table 1 below include significant intersections from diamond drilling (“DD”) and reverse circulation (“RC”) holes. Complete drilling results and drill hole data will be posted on the Company's website.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold assay results from its drilling program at the Oko West Project in Guyana, including:

Table 1: Drill hole intersections highlights (also see Figures 1, 2 and 3 ).

Drill hole ID Exploration

Block From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t)

Diamond drill holes OKWD21-034 4 87.00 91.50 4.50 1.77 4 104.50 110.60 6.10 1.63 4 130.65 145.65 15.00 7.80 4 149.60 180.00 30.40 3.21 OKWD21-035 4 0.00 3.20 3.20 0.88 4 7.00 9.00 2.00 0.46 OKWD21-036 4 29.45 34.30 4.85 1.03 4 46.50 104.50 58.00 2.29 OKWD21-038 4 90.00 98.50 8.50 66.87 Including 90.00 92.00 2.00 2.68 Including 93.50 94.00 0.50 1106.05 Including 94.00 95.50 1.50 1.92 Including 97.00 98.50 1.50 2.96 4 101.50 116.50 15.00 3.12 Including 112.00 113.50 1.50 12.00 4 133.00 145.00 12.00 1.28 4 148.00 163.00 15.00 0.57 OKWD21-040 5 15.00 22.50 7.50 1.81 4 60.00 102.50 42.50 1.93 Including 80.00 90.00 10.00 5.93 4 105.70 126.50 20.80 1.09 OKWD21-041 4 82.50 117.00 34.50 2.84 Including 93.00 94.50 1.50 5.08 Including 99.00 100.50 1.50 7.40 Including 111.00 112.50 1.50 7.45 Including 112.50 114.00 1.50 9.92 OKWD21-042 4 45.00 48.70 3.70 3.69 Including 45.00 47.00 2.00 6.38 4 94.50 108.00 13.50 2.28 Including 96.00 97.50 1.50 7.55 Including 106.50 108.00 1.50 4.88 Reverse circulation drill holes OKWR21-011 4 16.00 20.00 4.00 1.36 OKWR21-035 19.00 21.00 2.00 7.93 Including 19.00 20.00 1.00 15.32 OKWR21-038 4 21.00 40.00 19.00 24.16 Including 33.00 34.00 1.00 263.27 Including 34.00 35.00 1.00 166.38 OKWR21-040 5 14.00 22.00 8.00 2.43 Including 15.00 16.00 1.00 8.38 Including 16.00 17.00 1.00 5.96 OKWR21-041 5 1.00 16.00 15.00 0.47 5 27.00 31.00 4.00 1.33 OKWR21-042 5 70.00 80.00 10.00 0.85 OKWR21-043 5 1.00 4.00 3.00 1.17 5 40.00 50.00 10.00 0.65 OKWR21-050 6 61.00 69.00 8.00 1.23 OKWR21-059 1 75.00 80.00 5.00 1.85

Notes :

True widths are unknown.

Composites calculated using these parameters: Minimum composite grade : 0.4 g/t; minimum composite length : 2 m Cut-off of an interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t The maximum length of internal waste: 2 m. Gold grades are uncapped.



The Company has now drilled a total of 4,864 meters in 42 DD holes and 4,842 meters in 62 RC holes since the beginning of the drilling program at Oko West in December 2020. All significant assay results have now been reported.

Carlos Bertoni, the interim CEO of the Company, stated: “We continue to receive impressive assay results from the drilling campaign at Oko West. Several drill holes confirmed down-dip continuity of gold mineralization in unweathered rocks down to a depth of 150 meters. The overall mineralized footprint has been expanded to 850 meters in strike length and remains open at depth and on strike. We plan to conduct a follow-up drilling program starting in mid-October of approximately 9,000 meters using two diamond drill rigs and one reverse circulation drill rig to further define the gold mineralization footprint and continue discovering new mineralized zones."

The drilling campaign is testing the vertical and lateral continuity of trench gold anomalies previously identified in eight mineralized "blocks" straddling mineralized north-south shear zones over a 3 km long strike length (Figure 1). Mineralized intersections are characterized by zones of intense hydrothermal alteration (carbonate, sericite, pyrite, silica) in sheared clastic sediments, granitoids, and mafic volcanics with disseminated gold containing metric-scale high-grade veins assaying up to several ounces per tonne.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of approximately 10,880 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Diamond drill samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged, and labeled at the site core shed. Reverse circulation drill samples are obtained from a rotary splitter attached to a Metzke cyclone, weighed, bagged, and labeled at the drill site. Samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at the proportion of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratory. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 668.1 million issued and outstanding common shares and a cash position of approximately $8.0 million.

Figure 1: Map of Oko West project eastern area showing schematic geology, permit boundary, mineralized shear zones discovered (red dashed lines), exploration program blocks and diamond drilling (only) results composite highlights (*). Mineralized intersections for Block 4 are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Map of the Oko West Block 4 showing schematic geology, mineralized zones (dashed red lines), and trench (pink), DD (white) and RC drilling (yellow) results composite highlights (*). Assay results are pending for two holes shown on the map.



Figure 3: Geological section of trench 44 area in Block 4 showing schematic geology, mineralized shear zones (dashed lines), and trench and drilling results composite highlights (*).

