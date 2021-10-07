Renalytix Launching KidneyIntelX in Veterans Health Administration Hospitals

Jed Fulk Appointed Vice President Sales, Government Accounts

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the expansion of its commercial strategy to address early-stage kidney disease in the Veterans Health Administration patient population with the appointment of Jed Fulk to the position of Vice President Sales, Government Accounts. Mr. Fulk is developing and leading a team expected to grow to 42 regional sales managers and account executives during calendar year 2022 to support KidneyIntelX rollout to the VA Health System. KidneyIntelX will be deployed to help VA primary care physicians to identify diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients at high and low risk for rapid progression and kidney failure.



The Veterans Health Administration is America's largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,293 health care facilities, including 171 medical centers and 1,112 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving nine million enrolled Veterans each year. The Veteran population has an approximately one-third higher chronic kidney disease (CKD) and DKD prevalence than the general population, which has been attributed to the significant multi-morbidity and higher mean age in this group. The prevalence of DKD in Veterans is estimated to be between 4% (most conservative DKD definition) and 14% (liberal definition of DKD); meaning 0.5 to 1.0 million individuals.1

The economic costs for providing healthcare for Veterans with kidney disease are high and are increasing at a rapid rate. Excluding costs associated with dialysis, $17.9 billion was spent on care for Veterans with CKD in 2014. An update to the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of CKD released in 2020 identified the need for accurate risk assessment in patients with early-stage kidney disease. KidneyIntelX and associated care management tools provide information that is essential to realizing the directive’s goals for appropriate pharmacy management, promoting communication and collaboration between care providers, particularly between nephrologists and primary care physicians and developing a patient-centered plan for treatment and education about kidney disease.