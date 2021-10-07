checkAd

Renalytix Launching KidneyIntelX in Veterans Health Administration Hospitals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Jed Fulk Appointed Vice President Sales, Government Accounts

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the expansion of its commercial strategy to address early-stage kidney disease in the Veterans Health Administration patient population with the appointment of Jed Fulk to the position of Vice President Sales, Government Accounts. Mr. Fulk is developing and leading a team expected to grow to 42 regional sales managers and account executives during calendar year 2022 to support KidneyIntelX rollout to the VA Health System. KidneyIntelX will be deployed to help VA primary care physicians to identify diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients at high and low risk for rapid progression and kidney failure.

The Veterans Health Administration is America's largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,293 health care facilities, including 171 medical centers and 1,112 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving nine million enrolled Veterans each year. The Veteran population has an approximately one-third higher chronic kidney disease (CKD) and DKD prevalence than the general population, which has been attributed to the significant multi-morbidity and higher mean age in this group. The prevalence of DKD in Veterans is estimated to be between 4% (most conservative DKD definition) and 14% (liberal definition of DKD); meaning 0.5 to 1.0 million individuals.1

The economic costs for providing healthcare for Veterans with kidney disease are high and are increasing at a rapid rate. Excluding costs associated with dialysis, $17.9 billion was spent on care for Veterans with CKD in 2014. An update to the VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of CKD released in 2020 identified the need for accurate risk assessment in patients with early-stage kidney disease. KidneyIntelX and associated care management tools provide information that is essential to realizing the directive’s goals for appropriate pharmacy management, promoting communication and collaboration between care providers, particularly between nephrologists and primary care physicians and developing a patient-centered plan for treatment and education about kidney disease.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renalytix Launching KidneyIntelX in Veterans Health Administration Hospitals Jed Fulk Appointed Vice President Sales, Government AccountsNEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the expansion of its commercial strategy to address early-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...