Billy Goat Brands Investee Company Sophie’s Kitchen Adds Two Prominent Food Scientists

Experienced New Hires to Accelerate Sophie’s Kitchen’s Product Development and Innovation Stack

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its investee company, Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen”) has recently added Stephanie Laham, M.S. and Lesley Werblin, M.S. as food scientists to its team. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sophie’s Kitchen offers a large selection of frozen and shelf-stable plant-based seafood alternatives for vegans and non-vegans alike. Sophie’s Kitchen products can be found at many leading grocery retailers.

Stephanie Laham, M.S. was most recently senior culinary scientist at Carla’s Pasta where she was responsible for developing, testing, and optimizing products across a broad range of categories with a strong culinary focus and within specific nutritional guidelines. She has a B.S. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Connecticut, and a M.S. in Human Nutrition and Food Science from the University of Maine.

Lesley Werblin, M.S. comes to Sophie’s Kitchen from Culinex where she oversaw product development activities. Her work spans many food categories where she lent a science-focused culinary approach to each challenge. Lesley has a BA in Geology from Mount Holyoke College and a MS in Food Science from Chapman University. She is a member of both the Research Chefs Association and the Institute of Food Technologists where she acts as a committee member for the Puget Sound IFT New Professionals.

Management Commentary

“Stephanie and Lesley both bring a depth of understanding of plant-based foods that will benefit our team immediately,” said Miles Woodruff, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Sophie’s Kitchen. “A science-focused culinary approach is crucial to the success of Sophie’s Kitchen. We look forward to this duo making an impact on product formulation and development,” added Dr. Woodruff.

"The team at Sophie’s Kitchen continues to innovate and expand in strategic ways. I am excited by the addition of two food scientists, especially of this caliber, and I feel that the business is continuously positioning itself to lead the pack in the plant-based seafood space,” said Tony Harris, CEO and Chairman of Billy Goat Brands. “Sophie’s Kitchen is a core investment holding of Billy Goat Brands’ portfolio and we are energized by its potential as a cutting-edge company with ESG values at the nexus of the plant-based food movement and the blue economy.” added Mr. Harris.

