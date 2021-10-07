ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Special Shareholder Meeting

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to ask shareholders to grant the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) the authority, exercisable in the Board’s discretion, to consolidate (or reverse split) the Company's issued and outstanding common shares in furtherance of a potential listing of the Company’s shares on a stock exchange in the United States. The full particulars of the special business will be set out in the management information circular for the Special Meeting, which will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR after the record date.

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it will hold a special general meeting of shareholders (the “ Special Meeting ”) on December 1, 2021. The Company has set October 18, 2021, as the record date for the Special Meeting.

“With the recent closing of our successful financing, our lead program PMN310 is presently on track to complete all of the work necessary to file an IND in the second half of 2022 as well as initiate Phase 1 clinical trials soon thereafter,” stated Eugene Williams, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “We believe a listing on a stock exchange in the United States, which should provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, should also provide greater access to capital to help expedite the development of our potential therapies and the process of obtaining clinical validation of such potential therapies.”

At the Special Meeting, the shareholders will be specifically asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution authorizing the Board to determine, at its discretion, to file articles of amendment to consolidate the common shares of the Company at a consolidation ratio within the range to be specified in the proxy materials. Subject to shareholder approval, the Board intends to proceed with a share consolidation in furtherance of a listing of the Company’s shares on a stock exchange in the United States but there can be no assurances that any such listing will occur following shareholder approval, a share consolidation or otherwise. Further, there is no assurance that the Company will meet the quantitative or qualitative requirements to list on a stock exchange in the United States. Finally, notwithstanding approval of the resolution by shareholders, the Board will retain the discretion to elect not to proceed with the share consolidation.