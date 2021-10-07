Green Thumb Industries Announces Expansion of Rise Mundelein in Illinois to Enhance Guest Experience

"Rise Mundelein has been an important part of the Green Thumb story since opening as Illinois' first medical dispensary in 2015. On January 1, 2020, we were one of the first stores in the state to serve adult-use consumers,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Americans are overwhelmingly choosing cannabis for well-being and we look forward to enhancing our patient and customer experience at Rise Mundelein for today and the future."

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will host a grand reopening for its newly expanded retail store, Rise Mundelein, on October 16. A patient and guest appreciation event will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz will be in attendance.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz added: “Green Thumb and Rise Mundelein have been outstanding community partners since entering Mundelein in 2015. I look forward to celebrating the grand reopening of Rise and celebrating with our neighbors.”

Designed by acclaimed interior design firm, Sasha Adler Design, the expanded space provides guests and patients with an open concept bar for individualized consultations, interactive product displays and pop-up shops, increased points of sale and additional educational spaces. Rise Mundelein will also offer legal on-site purchase and consumption of cannabis by reservation only. As part of the expansion, Rise Mundelein is the first store in Illinois to offer roll-through car service for medical cannabis patients to pick-up orders. Orders and reservations may be made at www.risecannabis.com.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 114 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

