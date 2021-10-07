Lantronix Expands Engineering Services to EMEA with New Design Center in Germany

Provides engineering and custom design services to support the creation of innovative IoT solutions for EMEA customers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the opening of its new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, in support of its EMEA customers. The grand opening event is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021 (see details below).



The new Lantronix Design Center in Germany will be home to an engineering group encompassing design engineering, system architecture, technical support, quality assurance and test services. The team of engineers and support staff will work with Lantronix’s EMEA customers and partners as well as local and federal governments to assist in the design of innovative new IoT solutions.