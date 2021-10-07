checkAd

Lantronix Expands Engineering Services to EMEA with New Design Center in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Provides engineering and custom design services to support the creation of innovative IoT solutions for EMEA customers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the opening of its new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, in support of its EMEA customers. The grand opening event is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021 (see details below).

The new Lantronix Design Center in Germany will be home to an engineering group encompassing design engineering, system architecture, technical support, quality assurance and test services. The team of engineers and support staff will work with Lantronix’s EMEA customers and partners as well as local and federal governments to assist in the design of innovative new IoT solutions.

From fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams on complex projects, Lantronix’s Design Center team helps its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market.

“The new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, represents our commitment to the European region by bringing local engineering resources to them,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “This expansion, along with our focus on IoT solutions, is an integral driver of the Lantronix growth engine.”

“Bringing high-level engineering and custom design services to the region will support our EMEA-based customers who are creating innovative solutions for the burgeoning world of IoT,” said Fathi Hakam, VP of Engineering at Lantronix. “Our experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices.”

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Oct. 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Ilmenau, Germany, Ziegelhüttenweg 4.

Local dignitaries invited to the event include Minister f. Wirtschaft Wolfgang Tiefensee, Consul General US Kenichiro (Ken) Toko, Landrätin Petra Enders, Bürgermeister Dr. Schultheiß and Präsident TU Ilmenau Professor Kai-Uwe Sattler. Lantronix dignitaries attending the event include Pickle and Hakam.

Grand Opening Agenda:
10:00 a.m.: Official Opening with ribbon cutting and reveal of the new office sign
10:15 a.m.: Speeches
  Mr. Pickle
  Mr. Toko
  Mrs. Enders
  Dr. Schultheiß
11:15 a.m.: Office Tour
11:45 a.m.: Press Conference
13:00 p.m.: Light Lunch
14:00 p.m.: Open Talk
16:00 p.m.: Conclusion

RSVP: guido.voigt@lantronix.com by Oct. 12, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix Expands Engineering Services to EMEA with New Design Center in Germany Provides engineering and custom design services to support the creation of innovative IoT solutions for EMEA customersIRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...