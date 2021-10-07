Lantronix Expands Engineering Services to EMEA with New Design Center in Germany
Provides engineering and custom design services to support the creation of innovative IoT solutions for EMEA customers
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the opening of its new Lantronix
Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, in support of its EMEA customers. The grand opening event is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021 (see details below).
The new Lantronix Design Center in Germany will be home to an engineering group encompassing design engineering, system architecture, technical support, quality assurance and test services. The team of engineers and support staff will work with Lantronix’s EMEA customers and partners as well as local and federal governments to assist in the design of innovative new IoT solutions.
From fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams on complex projects, Lantronix’s Design Center team helps its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market.
“The new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, represents our commitment to the European region by bringing local engineering resources to them,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “This expansion, along with our focus on IoT solutions, is an integral driver of the Lantronix growth engine.”
“Bringing high-level engineering and custom design services to the region will support our EMEA-based customers who are creating innovative solutions for the burgeoning world of IoT,” said Fathi Hakam, VP of Engineering at Lantronix. “Our experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices.”
The grand opening ceremony will take place on Oct. 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Ilmenau, Germany, Ziegelhüttenweg 4.
Local dignitaries invited to the event include Minister f. Wirtschaft Wolfgang Tiefensee, Consul General US Kenichiro (Ken) Toko, Landrätin Petra Enders, Bürgermeister Dr. Schultheiß and Präsident TU Ilmenau Professor Kai-Uwe Sattler. Lantronix dignitaries attending the event include Pickle and Hakam.
|Grand Opening Agenda:
|10:00 a.m.:
|Official Opening with ribbon cutting and reveal of the new office sign
|10:15 a.m.:
|Speeches
|Mr. Pickle
|Mr. Toko
|Mrs. Enders
|Dr. Schultheiß
|11:15 a.m.:
|Office Tour
|11:45 a.m.:
|Press Conference
|13:00 p.m.:
|Light Lunch
|14:00 p.m.:
|Open Talk
|16:00 p.m.:
|Conclusion
RSVP: guido.voigt@lantronix.com by Oct. 12, 2021.
