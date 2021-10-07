Nickel Developments Selects View Smart Windows for Large-Scale Residential Tower in St. Catharines, Ontario

“With Carlisle Square, we wanted to encompass the vibrancy that people recognize when they think about the Niagara region,” said Nick Atalick, President of Nickel Developments. “Being in the heart of Niagara, surrounded by green landscape, it doesn’t make sense to cover the scenery with blinds when there is a superior technology that lets us harness those views to improve the health of our residents, while conserving energy. We are thrilled to have discovered View.”

TORONTO and ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will enclose Carlisle Square, a new large-scale residential development situated in the Downtown core of St. Catharines, Ontario. Built by Nickel Developments, Ltd, the 200,000-square-foot, 18-storey tower boasts 228 residential units, a grocery store, and other accompanying boutique shops, and will help to elevate St. Catharines’ status as a leader in wellness and sustainability.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to control heat and eliminate glare, increasing access to natural light and reducing energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%. The windows will provide residents, patrons, and employees at Carlisle Square with continuous views of Twelve Mile Creek, Lake Ontario, and the Welland Canal.

Multiple studies have shown that access to daylight dramatically improves cognitive function and that clear, unobstructed views of green landscape can have a healing effect and positive impact on health and well-being. A recent study found that residents living in buildings with View Smart Windows slept 16 minutes more and experienced 11% less anxiety and 9% less stress compared to those in homes with traditional windows and blinds. These findings were particularly important to Nickel Developments, which built Carlisle Square with both retirees and working professionals in mind.

“View is working toward a future where all buildings are healthy buildings,” said Guthrie Cox, View Inc.’s President, Canada. “We’re thrilled to work with Nickel Developments to bring the benefits of View Smart Windows to residents of Carlisle Square.”

Residents of Carlisle Square will be able to customize the behavior of their View Smart Windows based on personal preferences through an easy-to-use mobile app. The app allows residents to customize tinting schedules for each room in their home and to tint specific windows on-demand.

Carlisle Square offers affordable downtown units and quick access to public transit.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light while improving thermal comfort. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Nickel Developments

Nick Atalick of Nickel Developments has been developing offices, plazas, and residential apartments and condominiums for the past 38 years. His most notable projects include the 1 St. Paul St., St. Catharines Office, Port Plaza in Port Dalhousie, the Meadowvale Green Condominiums, and the Carlisle Suites Apartments. Nickel Developments is the developer of Carlisle Square, a $90 million, 228-unit, purpose-built luxury rental building in Downtown St. Catharines.

