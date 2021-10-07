checkAd

Cerevel Therapeutics Hosts Virtual R&D Event to Review CVL-871 in Dementia-Related Apathy and Provide Update on CVL-231 for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 13:00   

Live webcast today from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, will host a virtual R&D event today from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET. Presented in a live webcast format, Cerevel will discuss CVL-871, a dopamine D1/D5 receptor partial agonist in development for the treatment of dementia-related apathy, and provide an update on CVL-231, a muscarinic M4 positive allosteric modulator in development for the treatment of schizophrenia. This R&D event is one of a series of virtual webcasts dedicated to providing in-depth discussions on key portfolio programs.

CVL-871 is currently being studied in a Phase 2a exploratory trial to evaluate the compound as a potential treatment for dementia-related apathy. Apathy is among the most common neuropsychiatric co-morbidities associated with dementia, is one of the strongest predictors of disease progression, and is associated with higher mortality risk and early institutionalization. During today’s discussion, key members of Cerevel’s scientific and clinical teams will be joined by Dr. Krista Lanctot, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology/Toxicology at the University of Toronto, a leading expert in the neuropsychiatric manifestations of dementia, including apathy. Cerevel received Fast Track designation for the development of CVL-871 in this indication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year. Data from the ongoing Phase 2a trial are expected in the second half of 2022.

CVL-231 is in development as a potential treatment for schizophrenia. In June, Cerevel announced positive topline results from its Phase 1b trial of CVL-231 and plans to initiate a comprehensive Phase 2 development program. Cerevel also intends to explore CVL-231 for other populations, including dementia-related psychosis.

The live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website.

About CVL-871
CVL-871 is a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist specifically designed to achieve a level of partial agonism that is anticipated to modulate the complex neural networks that govern apathy-related behaviors in neurodegenerative diseases. In June 2021, Cerevel received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CVL-871 for the treatment of dementia-related apathy. Cerevel began screening patients in an exploratory Phase 2a trial of CVL-871 for dementia-related apathy in the second quarter of 2021, with data expected in the second half of 2022.

