Big Ten Network Selects Sportradar to Refresh B1G+

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of sports entertainment products and services, and the Big Ten Network have partnered to relaunch B1G+, a direct-to-consumer subscription service for non-televised events powered by the Big Ten Network. The revitalized B1G+ includes approximately 1,500 live streams of Big Ten Olympic sports, as well as video-on-demand of basketball and football games that previously aired on linear channels.

Sportradar is fuelling the relaunch by providing its technology and data-driven OTT solutions to help the Big Ten Network manage the OTT backend, all OTT frontends (including web, mobile, and connected TV apps), UX/UI design, as well as third-party integration. The result is an end-to-end OTT fan solution featuring a comprehensive library of historical content, shoulder programming, on-demand content, Olympic sports, and women’s sports that offers viewers extensive opportunities to customize and personalize the manner in which they follow and support their favorite Big Ten programs.

Sportradar U.S. CEO Arne Rees said: “Today’s sports audience expects an experience that is highly personalized and tailored to their unique interests. Using our technology and data-driven OTT solutions, which have been developed and refined over the last 15 years, the Big Ten Network now has the flexibility it needs to meet and exceed viewer demands. We look forward to working closely with the Big Ten Network and helping them deliver an innovative product to their fans now and in the future.”

B1G+ streams hundreds of non-televised live events via subscription and features exclusive behind-the-scenes video, game highlights, original programming, and press conferences from 28 men's and women's sports across the Big Ten Conference, with additional coverage from conference postseason tournaments and events. The network schedule annually features more than 800 women's events in the sports of basketball, ice hockey, golf, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, field hockey, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.